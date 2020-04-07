Vic Henley Remembered by Comedians Friends and Family

According to social media posts from family members, comedian Vic Henley died suddenly today, Monday April 6, after suffering a pulmonary embolism over the weekend.  The news shocked comedians around the country. Everyone loved Vic. He was not only great on stage, he was a phenomenal storyteller and a fantastic radio guest and really fun to be around. It was well known that could talk endlessly about just about any topic, and go deep.  He toured with Ron White, had a giant list of comedians who called him a friend, and was welcome everywhere.

He was a great comic, who toured endlessly, at hundreds of colleges, dozens of festivals, comedy clubs all over the country, and he received 8 Comedian of the Year nominations.

Alabama born and raised, New York City living by choice, Vic has appeared on just about every stand-up comedy show on television. He was a VH-1 VJ and has his own Comedy Central half hour special as well as performances on The Late Show and The Tonight Show, HBO, CBS, NBC, FOX, BRAVO, CMT, MTV, A&E, The History Channel, the Borat Movie, and he was a beloved guest on SiriusXM radio shows like Bennington, Opie Radio, and before that the Opie and Anthony Show.  The news is devastating, even moreso coming so soon after the passing of Henley’s good friend and fellow Opie Radio podcast co-regular, Carl Ruiz.

Vic has a brand new album out, released just weeks ago (or as he called it to us, “a new thang coming out”) titled “Hell is Real.” You’ll want to pick that up if you haven’t already.

Read what a nation of self quarantined comedians, family and friends are saying about him, there’s a lot of love and hurt. These are just beginning, more to come, we will add as they come in.

 

 

