Vic Henley Remembered by Comedians Friends and Family

According to social media posts from family members, comedian Vic Henley died suddenly today, Monday April 6, after suffering a pulmonary embolism over the weekend. The news shocked comedians around the country. Everyone loved Vic. He was not only great on stage, he was a phenomenal storyteller and a fantastic radio guest and really fun to be around. It was well known that could talk endlessly about just about any topic, and go deep. He toured with Ron White, had a giant list of comedians who called him a friend, and was welcome everywhere.

He was a great comic, who toured endlessly, at hundreds of colleges, dozens of festivals, comedy clubs all over the country, and he received 8 Comedian of the Year nominations.

Alabama born and raised, New York City living by choice, Vic has appeared on just about every stand-up comedy show on television. He was a VH-1 VJ and has his own Comedy Central half hour special as well as performances on The Late Show and The Tonight Show, HBO, CBS, NBC, FOX, BRAVO, CMT, MTV, A&E, The History Channel, the Borat Movie, and he was a beloved guest on SiriusXM radio shows like Bennington, Opie Radio, and before that the Opie and Anthony Show. The news is devastating, even moreso coming so soon after the passing of Henley’s good friend and fellow Opie Radio podcast co-regular, Carl Ruiz.

Vic has a brand new album out, released just weeks ago (or as he called it to us, “a new thang coming out”) titled “Hell is Real.” You’ll want to pick that up if you haven’t already.

Read what a nation of self quarantined comedians, family and friends are saying about him, there’s a lot of love and hurt. These are just beginning, more to come, we will add as they come in.

No words 💔 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wfUnmo5jBx — SUBSCRIBE OpieRadio podcast (@OpieRadio) April 7, 2020

It's hard to come up with words when there is so much loss going on right now…But @VicHenley was a comic and a friend and his family should know that he will be sorely missed by many in the NY comedy scene. pic.twitter.com/Cct0wjpY6W — Dave Attell (@attell) April 7, 2020

So sad to hear about @vichenley . It hurts. Vic was such a warm special funny man. I was always excited when Vic was on a show because he greeted everyone with a smile and kindness. RIP peace buddy. You were always a light in a dark world. Thanks for being my friend. pic.twitter.com/RT8nUbkNfE — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 7, 2020

RIP @VicHenley . He was always funny, kind and a great storyteller. Vic was the type of guy you were always happy to see. He was nice to me when I was a young comic. Some nights starting out were rough, and his encouragement and warmth meant a lot to me. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/qsPHsf4Dia — Sam Morril (@sammorril) April 7, 2020

So horrible to hear about the passing of @VicHenley. What a sweet guy. He was hysterical, kind, and endearing. This is not an easy time for a lot of us. I’m giving every comic that had a relationship to Vic, a big hug. Love you all. Well let’s be honest, most of you. https://t.co/xgNLfxQKfp — Jessica Kirson (@JessicaKirson) April 7, 2020

So saddened to hear about the passing of @VicHenley. I was always happy to see him. He loved laughing as much as making others laugh. The comedy community will not be the same without him. 💔 — Bonnie McFarlane (@bonniemcfarlane) April 7, 2020

It would be hard to find a comic in New York who would say a bad word about Vic Henley. One of the nicest, funniest guys you could encounter. He played every club in this country and even ones that don’t exist. He had a story for every one. #RIPVicHenley ❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/eDKblknUyI — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) April 7, 2020

@VicHenley was a great guy, a masterful comedian and he ALWAYS had a smile on his face. Too soon. Rest In Peace my friend. — 🇺🇸Judy Gold 🇺🇸 (@JewdyGold) April 7, 2020

Very sad news about @VicHenley. He was loved and universally respected by other comics. RIP — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) April 7, 2020

Incredibly saddened to hear that @VicHenley has left us way too early. He was an amazing talent and beloved by everyone in NY comedy. His laughter never failed to fill the room & I loved talking SEC FB w/ him. We lost a great person. RIP Vic. You’ll be missed, buddy. pic.twitter.com/4Muuhf29Vb — Keith Alberstadt (@KeithAlberstadt) April 7, 2020

. Thinking as my eyes well up about the moment we had GothamComedy Club when I thought you said “I’ve just decided I’m not having any more kids “ and I said something meaningful . And you said “what the fuck . I said I wasn’t having any more tequila” rip @VicHenley pic.twitter.com/fOPe0xjYGK — John Heffron (@JohnHeffron) April 7, 2020

RIP @VicHenley . A comedian is never gone. We die, but we’ve all died on stage many times before. Big fucking deal. Spirit goes on. Rest easy, brotha. — yannispappas (@yannispappas) April 7, 2020

Very sad to hear about the passing of @VicHenley. Great dude. — Luis J. Gomez (@luisjgomez) April 7, 2020

Holy shit.

Hearing @VicHenley passed away today.

Very sparse info but it doesn’t seem to be a hoax. Any info appreciated.

Jeeze. — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) April 7, 2020

As if this nonsense wasn't bad enough, the wonderful comic @VicHenley died suddenly tonight of an embolism. He was Southern funny and New York hip, and gleefully lived in the shadow of his football star older brother, former All-SEC Auburn Tiger Terry Henley. — Bill Scheft (@billscheft) April 7, 2020

Wait, what? This is crazy. Vic was the best. RIP 😢 — Monroe Martin III (@MonroeMartinIII) April 7, 2020

I've known him since 1995 when he was warm and welcoming to us during our first appearance at The Comic Strip. We saw each other occasionally through the years, and he was always warm and welcoming. Terrible. — Bryan Tucker (@BTuckertime) April 7, 2020

RIP @VicHenley, a guy I NEVER saw without a smile on his face. A joyful and kind man beloved of the entire NY comedy community. I loved hearing him rave about Depeche Mode deep cuts in his thick Alabama drawl. What a stomach punch. — Christian Finnegan (@ChristFinnegan) April 7, 2020

RIP @VicHenley (Alabama's Finest) My Pal‼️ The last time I did the Hamptons we worked together with @dcbenny we had an EPIC night together; we rocked the show and I won $300 off him playing poker up there; he and I stayed up ALL NIGHT & rode the Jitney back to Manhattan together pic.twitter.com/C02C4R9gy4 — @larrybeyah (@larrybeyah) April 7, 2020

so torn to hear about @VicHenley the OG legend @comicstriplive he booked me in Nantucket, cooked great dipping dishes & would bring me up MANY times & after say “that’s my son” the audience laughed cause cleary I wasn’t but definitely felt like it. RIP Vic💔 — the standup kid (@noredavis) April 7, 2020

Comedy lost another member of the team today. Rest In Peace, @VicHenley. Keep an eye on @carlruiz up there.🖤 — CORINNE FISHER (@PhilanthropyGal) April 7, 2020

A great comic, a real comic. Always writing, paying attention. And a great guy. And what a voice. Scratchy, southern. Just awful. — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) April 7, 2020

Absolutely shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely passing of @VicHenley. 💔😰 It was always such a pleasure to see Vic. He was so full of energy and enthusiasm, stories and laughter. He will be greatly missed. Love to his family. Xo — Leah Bonnema (@LeahBonnema) April 7, 2020

RIP Vic Henley! Nice and funny guy. Treated me great when I first met him. This year just sucks. Bring on 2021. — Paul Virzi (@PaulVirzi) April 7, 2020

Just heard another comic has left us. @VicHenley was known and respected by everyone. I can’t even grasp this one. You were one of the funniest of us all my friend. Love you for always asking about Val and the girls and always making me laugh. — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) April 7, 2020

I saw @VicHenley at @StandUpLiveHSV a few months back. I wore my Auburn hat and sat up front. He said War Eagle to me and gave a hearty fuck you to all the Bammers in the room. I will cherish the memory until, hopefully, I get to here him yell War Eagle at the pearly gates #RIP — Geoff (@TheJediRevan) April 7, 2020

I just read that @VicHenley passed away today. I was able to book him twice back in my Pitt State days. The dinners after his shows were always filled with laughter and great stories. He will be missed. — Mitzula (@Mitzula) April 7, 2020

Good buddy @VicHenley was a one-man moveable feast of irrepressible fun, and a damn good comic. Watching the 2018 WC final with him and @kjfly was just one of the many fun times. Godspeed, Vic, and RIP. pic.twitter.com/EFzmpGoI5B — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) April 7, 2020

Sad news. Only worked with @VicHenley for one week at the borgata, but he took me and @MonroeMartinIII out to a fancy meal in one of the most overpriced restaurants and told us hilarious stories about some of his comedy friends. He was funny, kind, and generous. RIP. https://t.co/h0JuSAVxH8 — Erica Rhodes (@ericarhodes) April 7, 2020

Vic Henley was the second headliner I ever worked with. He was old school, so funny, kind, and a class act. He will be remembered as one of the club greats. 🙏 — Kelly Collette (@KellyCollette) April 7, 2020

in tears over here reading all these tributes. @patdixon and him were close, and wow was he just a genuine-hearted human being. — Mandy Stadtmiller (@mandystadt) April 7, 2020

I’m numb. I know so many of you are too. Thank you, @VicHenley for sharing your gifts with us. pic.twitter.com/XuoZR6T9g4 — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) April 7, 2020

Celebrating back in the building after two firings. pic.twitter.com/cEX4x0sWs1 — Vic Henley (@VicHenley) April 2, 2020

RIP @VicHenley. A funny motherfucker with a warm smile and infectious laugh. A true vet. One of the most fun comics to drink with. Non-stop hysterical stories and busting balls. You will be missed. — Warren Holstein (@WarrenHolstein) April 7, 2020

