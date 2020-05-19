Tuesday May 19: Daily Links

THURSDAY 4.16

NEWS STORIES

Trump and His Beloved Hydroxycloroquine

Trump says he’s been taking hydroxycloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that initially had shown some promise in treating Covid19, but has since been discredited as helpful against the virus. Is Trump boasting about taking a drug that the FDA warned against for a virus that he doesn’t have.. or is he LYING about taking a drug that the FDA warned against for a virus that he doesn’t have.

What’s more 2020?

Read more at huffpost.com.

Chuck E Cheese is Secretly Selling Their Pizza

The pizza usually sold at Chuck E Cheese locations around the world is being secretly sold as ‘Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings’ on Food Delivery Apps for those of you who are missing the taste of a kids party.

Italians, now is your time to take up your own fight about cultural appropriation. Shut that pizza rat down.

Read more at nypost.com.

Priest Uses Water Gun to Spray Holy Water

Looks like the Catholic Church is putting the fun back into Sunday Fun Day. If you like holy water in a squirt gun.

You’ll love being hit in the face with a communion wafer pie!

Read more at cbsnews.com.

SPORTS

nothing here yet

ENTERTAINMENT

Carole Baskin’s husband’s Signature on His Will Forged?

Handwriting experts are claiming that the signature on Carol Baskin’s husband’s Last Will and Testament was forged.

What took them so long?… Didn’t they even listen to ‘Here Kitty Kitty’??

Read more at nypost.com.

NY Times Fears ‘The End of Comedy Central’

NY Times claims the writing is on the wall. They are laying people off and cutting costs. Comedy Central is on it’s way out.

Here’s a Hail Mary. Bring back the Comedy to Comedy Central.

Read more at nytimes.com.

His Agent Wants You To Know Ryan Seacrest Didn’t Have a Stroke on American Idol !



Many people watching the American Idol finale were concerned about Ryan. He looked off. Then when he didn’t so up for Kelly and Ryan, they freaked.

His agent says he’s OK. Relax.

Okay, then you better bring “SEACREST OUT!”

Read more at toofab.com.

Will Corona Virus Kill Quibi !?

Quibi had a game plan. You are busy, so watch short programs while you are in between appointments in your busy day. Then corona hit.

Ummm We need to watch something that fills up the whole day.

Read more at fortune.com.

GOING VIRAL

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.