Tuesday June 16: Daily Links

Some juicy new tidbits in this Trump book. Seems he needs two hands to drink water and has trouble with ramps.
Cellino & Barnes, the attorneys with a ridiculously catchy jingle, have parted ways after a three year legal battle after Barnes threw in the towel. Not since the Mega Powers broke up has the country been this devastated.
With everyone working from home, California could see some major rolling black outs through the summer months and this could be devastating for big tech firms.
Thank god Pied Piper has had experience working from home for years.
Alcohol sales are way up, but that’s not including expensive liquor. These days a bottle of Pabst and some rotgut whiskey is what the country needs.
A new study was just published that found “the percentage of sexually inactive 18- to 24 year-old men increased from 18.9-percent between 2000 and 2002 to 30.9-percent between 2016 and 2018”. So those findings were pre-covid. Post-covid, everyone’s an incel.
The Golden State Killer is set to plead guilty to all 74 deaths attributed to him so he can avoid the death penalty. Too bad he doesn’t have the charisma of a Charlie Manson.
Well, we all expected robots by now and they would come in handy during a pandemic.
Still the robots would probable kill us.
Conspiracy theorists are saying they’ve spotted a human bone on Mars. “Scientists” say it’s a rock. They’re both wrong, it’s obviously a Martian bone and we should all be terrified.
Guys, Goodell is woke now. Although this isn’t necessarily an apology. Then, he’ll finally be Roger GREATell.
The biggest news in sports today is the cover and trailer for Madden NFL 21.
The Madden Curse this year will include not only choking during big games, but also a light bout of Covid.
Go all out in #Madden21
Pre-order now 🏈 https://t.co/2eaUgOqGk7 pic.twitter.com/jtUM1zNJ8i
— Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 16, 2020
Actor Ron Perlman has offered to donate 50,000 to Black Lives Matter if he can wrestle Texas Senator Ted Cruz. The two have engaging in a war of words on Twitter over the last few days, with Cruz trying to get Congressman – and former wrestler – Jim Jordan to lock arms Perlman instead. But ‘Hellboy’ wasn’t falling for it. ‘Jim Jordan’s too easy, just a little b**tch’, Perlman wrote. ‘But you Teddy, you talk shit about New York every chance you get. My hometown. It’s personal. Let’s go mofo!’. Vince McMahon is trying to lock this up as a main event for SummerSlam.
Despite being Vogue Magazine’s first-ever Black cover model, Beverly Johnson repeatedly got the cold shoulder from editor Anna Wintour. According to James Hester, Johnson’s former publicist, he had to practically beg to get the supermodel invited to the magazine’s 100th Anniversary party in 1992 – and then Wintour snubbed the modeling pioneer when they were formally introduced. As a final insult, Hester added that Johnson’s head was cut out of the magazine’s two-page spread covering the event. Hester refused to comment on whether Johnson’s response is the real reason why Wintour is never seen without her sunglasses.
Director Lee Daniels said that he couldn’t watch Brokeback Mountain for 15 years because he ‘couldn’t imagine any other filmmaker doing it justice’. Daniels originally had the rights to the film, but couldn’t get it made because ‘nobody wanted to see the movie’. The ‘Monster’s Ball’ director said holding onto the rights became too expensive so he had to give up on the project. Ang Lee would eventually direct the film, which won him the Best Director Oscar. Daniels added that when he finally saw it, he thought Lee ‘really did a great job’. Daniels declined to comment on a report saying he muttered ‘I wish I knew how to quit you’ several times during the screening.
Liverpool’s Penny Lane – made famous by The Beatles – may have been renamed because its ties to slavery. Road signs have been vandalized after reports surfaced the famous street was named after James Penny, an 18th Century slave trader. Though Liverpool officials have said there’s no conclusive evidence behind it, they would consider renaming the popular tourist attraction. The name ‘Macca Road’ could make everyone happy…
Beatles' Penny Lane "in danger of being renamed" if slavery links are proven
Nothing dumber than a tourist, but these people may take the dumb cake.
Never wanted to see a lion maul this bad.
During these difficult times , isn’t it wonderful to know that things are still stupid?
You can also buy a hat so your friends will know you are a moron
Smash the link in the bio and grab some hats for a great cause #MCGA pic.twitter.com/oEa4knkN11
— Jean Charlestin (@itzjustjean) June 14, 2020
Here’s something for you to argue about with your family that doesn’t involve politics.
You will bend the knee to Lord Fairfax.
65-pound alligator snapping turtle named "Lord Fairfax" found wandering a residential neighborhood in Alexandria https://t.co/JZ2WboSF2r pic.twitter.com/4Qg8gsOrUA
— DCist (@DCist) June 15, 2020
It’s a Karen planet and we’re all just living on it.
