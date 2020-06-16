Tuesday June 16: Daily Links

With everyone working from home, California could see some major rolling black outs through the summer months and this could be devastating for big tech firms.

Thank god Pied Piper has had experience working from home for years.

No One's Buying Expensive Alcohol

Alcohol sales are way up, but that’s not including expensive liquor. These days a bottle of Pabst and some rotgut whiskey is what the country needs.

