Tuesday April 21: Daily Links

Masks seem to be the latest political dividing point.
OK you will carry an AK47 to make you feel safe but you won’t wear a mask?
People seem to like Ikea meatballs so they released their recipe this week for everyone stuck at home. Turns out, all you’ll need is some ground pork and an allen key.
Now that all events are canceled. the flower trade has taken a $8.5 billion hit. Also, no one works in an office anymore so there’s no more reason to send your partner flowers to make their coworkers jealous.
Michael Jordan confirms that during his rookie year with the Bulls, he once walked into a team party at a local hotel that was loaded with coke, weed and women. Jordan said he immediately left, and became a loner from that point forward. Now we know the identity of their team snitch.
Joe Buck turned down an offer from an adult site to commentate 25 live cam through the end of May for 1 million dollars. Buck says he was ‘flattered’ by the offer but declined, saying that he ‘hold onto my day job’. Being the most hated broadcaster in sports is a 24 hour a day gig.
There is speculation that if the 49ers won the Super Bowl, the city’s parade would have come the worst time; right as Coronavirus arrived in San Francisco but before people were aware, thus creating a massive spread in the Bay Area.
That being said, most fans would have rather the win…
The Mayor of Tampa bay has confirmed that Tompa Brady was cited and kicked out of a closed park he was working out at by himself. This never would have happened in Foxborough.
https://www.smh.com.au/sport/nfl/no-special-treatment-nfl-star-brady-booted-from-tampa-park-20200421-p54ltt.html?ref=rss&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=dlvr.it
Salma Hayek said that when she came to Hollywood, directors told her to ‘sound dumber and speak faster’, despite developing an extensive acting background in her native Mexico. In other words, they wanted her to act just like them.
You can’t have a great comeback without bottoming out but this will keep Sir Richard up at night.
Why didn’t he do this for Virgin Records?
Ellen’s brand is kindness but is she kind? To her staff? her crew? Anyone?
Don’t worry Ellen could shoot someone on Fifth Ave and not lose the housewives.
Easy. All the Die Hard Films. In reverse order!
5 Perfect Movies
The Godfather
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
It's a Wonderful Life
Wall Street
Double Indemnity
Guess you guys can just rewatch the 400 others while you wait!
Ladies are swooning over Tucci making a cocktail on IGTV. Stanley Tucci, more like Stanley Boozi.
We’ll never be as cool as Stanley Tucci and it’s about time we just accept it. pic.twitter.com/D1beeQDBe7
One drive-in in Florida was responsible for the entire domestic box office this weekend where it showed two new movies.
Movie over Grauman’s Chinese Theater, there’s a new player in town.
If you are REALLY missing new #boxoffice numbers on Sundays, well I have this for you. The films Resistance
and Swallow from IFC Films are both playing together at 1 US movie theater – Florida's Ocala Drive-in with $6 ticket prices. Estimates for this wknd below: pic.twitter.com/CJxc03E0RI
Some quick advice for TV Reporters doing your quarantined live shots from your bathroom: Make sure your significant other isn’t coming out of the shower while you’re doing it.
Sir, has anyone told you have pigeon energy?
