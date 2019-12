Trump hates Nancy Pelosi and hates impeachment but there was a time in the not so different past when he liked both.

Gee ain’t it funny how time slips away.

Via digg.com.

Check out this exchange I had with then private citizen @realDonaldTrump on Oct. 15, 2008. We spoke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and he then offered his thoughts about impeachment. pic.twitter.com/mXlsG9SjbB — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) December 18, 2019

