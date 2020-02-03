Trump Congratulates State Of Kansas on Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl. Everyone Laughed At Him

The President of the United States is a quick tweeter and not a guy who knows what city is in what state? The big question is can someone check shit before he hits send?

Read more at mediaite.com.

Immediately after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, President Trump sent a congratulatory tweet to the state of Kansas. Only problem? The Chiefs play in Missouri. (Trump deleted the tweet and uploaded a new one shortly thereafter.) pic.twitter.com/gUrmjHlH4Q — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 3, 2020

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.