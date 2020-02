Tim Tebow says he would rather be known for stopping abortions, than as a Super Bowl winning QB.

Well good news…Tim would be known as doing almost anything more than winning a Super Bowl. Or a World Series.

Read more at washingtonexaminer.com.

Love this: In a recent speech, @TimTebow declared that the fight to rescue the lives of children from abortion "really does mean a lot more than winning the Super Bowl."https://t.co/E8ZXGRCFDA — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 21, 2020

