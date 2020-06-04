Thursday June 4: Daily Links

THURSDAY 6.4

NEWS STORIES

Bread Bros Wearing Hawaiian Shirts and Carrying Guns are Making These Weird Times Weirder

Oh for the love of popcorn and peanuts! Can we please get a break!?

Oh and that egg was undercooked!

Weird Dude Wearing Joker Mask, Charged With Torching Chicago Police Car

He looked like the Joker, but he wasn’t. His name is Timmy O’Donnell, which is much more scary than ‘The Joker.’

At least he wasn’t wearing a Hawaiian shirt. Points!

5.5 Earthquake Hits Southern California

A 5.5 Earthquake hit Ridgecrest, 120 miles north of Los Angels.

How could they tell it wasn’t the national Guard!?

Ohhh Trump Was Just INSPECTING the Bunker

Trump denied that he was taken down to the White House bunker for his safety and stated, “I go down, I’ve gone down two or three times – all for inspection – and you go there, some day you may need it.”

Everyone knows it’s the President’s job to act as Chief of State, command the armed forces, and inspect the White House bunker… and some light dusting.

Texas Man Finds 850K Worth Of Coke Hidden In An Auctioned Car

A Texas man who bought a car at an auction got something extra with his purchase: 74 pounds of coke stashed inside of it. The Laredo, Texas native alerted the police after finding 17 bindles in a secret compartment and police dogs found another 17 bundles in another compartment, bringing the total street value of the coke to $850,000. Authorities would not release the name of the man out of fear his buddies would beat the crap out of him for passing on a chance to have an epic hookers and coke bender.

Vegas Casinos Reopening

After 78 days of being closed, Vegas casinos have reopened because with the state of the world like it is today, who isn’t feeling lucky?

SPORTS

He Tweeted All Lives Matter, It Cost Him His Sweet NBA Gig

Grant Napear was living his #bestlife. He was living any sportscaster’s wet dream. He was Sacramento Kings TV play-by-play announcer and had a radio show. Then he tweeted “ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!” Then he was unemployed.

Don’t worry Grant, some other team will scoop…umm …maybe.

NBA Planning 22-Team Restart!?

Looks like the NBA Season is ready to reboot.

Wait! Not So fast New Orleans.

Tiki Barber Has Become a Mixologist While In Quarantine

Tiki Barber says that he’s ‘becoming a mixologist’ while in quarantine. The former Giants running back has been tracking his creations every day on Instagram with the goal of finding ‘a unique way to make a martini‘. Meanwhile, his twin brother Ronde has been posting videos with all the unique ways he’s been polishing his Super Bowl ring.

Drew Brees Eats Shit For Kneeling Comments, Now Apologizes

Drew Brees for some reason decided to make comments, stating he’ll never support disrespecting the American flag or players kneeling during the Anthem. He’s since had to apologize.

But only after multiple Saints teammates showed public disgust with his comments. Some Tweeted about it, many of them unfollowed him. LeBron James commented on Twitter, and an anti Drew Brees chant started during a New Orleans protest. The Superdome can change its name to the Fuck 9 Stadium and people would be fine with it.

WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

ENTERTAINMENT

Steve Harvey Drops 15 Million on Tyler Perry Mansion

$15 Mil seems like a real bargain considering it comes with a closet full of Madea wigs.

Six Feet Under Actress Apologizes For Insensitive Tweet

Actress Rachel Griffiths had to apologize after receiving sharp criticism for Tweeting a pic of her new manicure and saying ‘Shallow I know…America is burning people are dying…but still it just seems easier on the soul to watch all this happening with beautiful nails. She would later add ‘And judging by the line of desperate ladies I am not alone. Shallow people we are but I need to share this important COVID update. The manicurists are open!’ The former “Six Feet Under” star apologized on Instagram for getting ‘this so wrong’, thanked the people who called her out and said ‘I have a long way to go to truly understand my white bitch privilege’. HBO would not comment on a report of a “Six Feet Under” reunion movie that would open with Brenda dropping dead shortly after getting a manicure.

N.W.A., Childish Gambino, James Brown Have Huge Streaming Spikes Since Protests Began

Songs by N.W.A, Childish Gambino and James Brown have seen significant streaming spikes since the protests over the death of George Floyd started last week. N.W.A’s anti-police brutality anthem ‘Fu*k The Police’ saw a 272% increase, while Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ has become the virtual soundtrack for TikTok users with a 149% increase. James Brown’s ‘Say It Loud – I’m Black And I’m Proud’ also has seen a huge surge, spiking over 455% over the past week. O.J. Simpson is hoping his cover of ‘I Fought The Law’ has the same results.

Piers Morgan and Rudy Giuliani Argue Over Who’s More Awful

Piers Morgan’s interview with former NYC Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani went completely off the rails, with the two men spending nearly two minutes arguing over who is more pathetic. Reps for both denied reports they were auditioning to play Statler and Waldorf in a live action Muppets movie.

It’s Not Looking Good For AMC

The AMC Theaters chain is starting to doubt they’ll be able to reopen their doors after closing because of the Covid outbreak. Maybe they can pivot to become a streaming service, we could use a new one.

Fox News Brings Up That Even John Lennon Wouldn’t Be Safe Right Now In NYC

They must not have heard.

Brian Kilmeade tries to dunk on Bill de Blasio's "Imagine" reference by saying that "John Lennon wouldn't be safe in this city right now." pic.twitter.com/bhM8OCCivi — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 4, 2020

GOING VIRAL

John Boyega Makes Speech At Rally In The UK

This guys got chops. He’s wasting his time in those Star Wars debacles.

