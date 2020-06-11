Thursday June 11: Daily Links

Hey, if just make a quick, stupid protest sign that you made with lipstick and a paper bag, you are making a huge mistake. You and your sign may be history.
Hope they preserve my favorite: NYPD Can Eat My Meat.
As New York reopens, the New York Department of Health wants you to get creative to keep safe from corona when having sex with partners. Naturally, that means glory holes.
Just so you know that means your new office policy is no handshakes or high fives, but blow jobs through a hole in the restroom stall, totally cool…
Sorry Mickey, looks like you’re an essential worker now. People need to ride Splash Mountain. They’re favorite part is that 2nd wave!
Somewhere in California, a white woman is mad because an Asian woman is preventing her from using unnecessary stairs.
If we can get all these Karens together in one place, we’d stop 95% of harassment in the United States.
My coworker/friend encountered an evil racist at the park during her workout in Torrance today 🤬 pic.twitter.com/z0fXtUNpmI
— Sweet T (@mynamegangg) June 10, 2020
General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, issued this apology for being part of Trump’s photo op outside the church across the street from the White House:
“I should not have been there,” Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a prerecorded video commencement address to National Defense University, reports Helene Cooper. “My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”
Ivanka was smart enough to dodge that photo altogether.
Ohio State Senator Steve Huffman asked during a Senate Health Committee meeting if the “colored population” is washing its hands enough compared to other groups while discussing why they are more heavily affected by Covid. This is a guy who’s been paying attention to what’s going on the in the country for sure.
I know these last two weeks have been transformative, but even for you, Karen??
BREAKING NEWS: Voters outraged because they can’t vote. @cbs46
Voting machines are down & systems aren’t working all over #Atlanta
Some people have left the polls because the line has NOT moved since 6 A.M. pic.twitter.com/QfJ8fxz5TQ
— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) June 9, 2020
Sometimes it feels like progress is not going fast enough, but hearing that NASCAR is banning Confederate Flags is like hearing Pizza Hut banned cheese and not real cheese…Pizza Hut cheese.
Unimaginable just a month ago
This is the biggest news of 1866.
Look you can click on the link, but you will never, ever unsee it. It’s horror. You will rather have your kid get addicted to Kiwi porn instead of ride one skateboard.
View this post on Instagram
We had a chance to skate a legendary backyard pool yesterday thanks to @ozzie_ausband, so I brought my oldest son Riley and our friend Chris. I rarely get to skate with Riley anymore because we ride different terrain, and lately we are both busier than ever trying to run businesses in the most challenging of times. Ozzie invited Eddie Elguera (a childhood hero) to join, so our crew spanned three generations of skateboarding. I joked that Eddie is the reason Riley grabs his nose on backside airs because I learned that technique by watching him, and Riley learned it by watching me. The pool was smaller than I anticipated so I didn’t wear full pads, likening it to a miniramp. We were having a blast, and at one point I actually gave advice to Eddie on doing a frontside rock (one of his signature tricks, and my first “advanced” move as a kid). The session was fun until I did a backside smith stall as a set up for a backside blunt, and suddenly found myself on the flat bottom with my fingers bending in new directions. The coping was huge and I paid the price by hanging up on my back truck. In that moment, I regretted not wearing full pads. Ironically, that wouldn’t have saved me from injury but I was being too cavalier to think that a wall over 8’ with vert was as “safe” as a mini-ramp. The session came to a screeching halt, and Riley drove me to the hospital like Ricky Bobby with a cougar in the backseat. Upon being admitted, a nurse checked my fingers and said they looked “dusky.” That expedited my care, and I was immediately assigned to a room as an x-ray machine arrived. Apparently, “dusky” is the color of extreme circulation loss. Within 30 mins, my fingers were back in place, and no longer dusky. I write this because today I am filled with divergent emotions: sadness from scaring my son & friends, regret from being cocky / careless, grateful from having an injury that could have been worse, and frustrated that I never got a backside blunt… as my skater ego endures. As pro skaters, we accept that injuries are inevitable and perseverance is key to success. But it still sucks to get hurt, especially at my age. And I’ll still be back for more 📷 @williamsharpimages
A post shared by Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) on
Anna Kendrick has a miserable time, Robert Pattinson hates it… was the crew actual vampires!?
Kate Moss – whose incessant drugs and alcohol partying gave her the nickname ‘The Tank’, now says she’s in bed by 11pm every night. The sober supermodel claims that if she doesn’t get 8 hours of sleep, she’ll be moody the next day. Moss now has daily morning yoga sessions and she watches Netflix to get her to sleep. If she really wants to get to sleep quicker, show her Johnny Depp’s last three movies.
Walt Disney Studios and Lionel Richie are developing a movie musical based on some of Richie’s greatest hits. Tentatively titled “All Night Long,” the project is said to be more in the vein of the ABBA-themed “Mamma Mia!,” rather than a biopic. A shot-for-shot recreation of the ‘Hello’ video is reportedly closes out the film.
The British independent label One Little Indian Records, whose roster once featured Bjork and Sigur Rós, has changed its name to One Little Independent Records. Founder Derek Birkett announced the name and logo change on Facebook after having a correspondence with a music fan who felt the name was offensive to Native Americans. Suge Knight is hoping that changing his label’s name to Stayed Off Death Row Records will give him the fresh start that he’s looking for.
In the wake of “Cops” getting the ax, A & E has now canceled “Live PD.” You’ll have to get your cop porn from Twitter now like everyone else.
Aaron Paul pulled out the big guns for this one. Hope it goes over better than the “Imagine” video.
regret to inform you the celebs are at it again pic.twitter.com/pfORBiqvrX
— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 11, 2020
Twitter asked to rank a Kit Kat, a Snickers, a Reese’s and a Twix and Kit Kat somehow came out on top. It must be because of the Zoomers’ peanut allergy.
Rank these real quick pic.twitter.com/N0FzuVXl5g
— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) June 11, 2020
Next time pick a fight with a child, you may get a W.
WHITE SUPREMACIST WEARING "FLIP FLOPS" 😜
HARASSES AN ASIAN MAN
AND GETS
KNOCKED THE F#%CK OUT!
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
— Honey Chile 😘 (@HoneyChile15) June 10, 2020
This is what happens when you macro dose every day.
