TWI Comedy News: Apatow to Open SXSW, More Awkwafina, and Who is on the Yang Gang?

THIS WEEK IN COMEDY NEWS!!

HONORED: JUDD APATOW’S THE KIND OF STATEN ISLAND WILL OPEN SXSW FILM FESTIVAL

Judd Apatow’s new comedy movie, The King of Staten Island starring and loosely based on the life of Pete Davidson will open the SXSW Film festival. SXSW runs March 13-22 in Austin, Texas. Davidson plays a troubled Staten Island kid who lives with his mom. Marisa Tomei plays Davidson’s mother in the film which also stars Bill Burr, Steve Buscemi and Maude Apatow. Pamela Adlon, Gary Gulman, Lynn Koplitz, Derek Gaines, Mike Vecchione, Paul Virzi, and Ricky Velez also appear in the film.

RENEWED: AWKWAFINA RENEWED ON COMEDY CENTRAL BEFORE SERIES DEBUT

Comedy Central renewed Awkwafina is Nora From Queens before the first episode even aired. The series debuts on Wednesday, January 22 at 10:30pm ET/PT. Golden Globe winner Awkwafina (The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) stars in the half-hour scripted comedy inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (SNL newcomer Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

THE NEXT STOP ON THE 7 TRAIN IS…LIT? COMEDY CENTRAL PARTNERS WITH MTA NEW YORK CITY TRANSIT TO HAVE GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER AWKWAFINA TAKE OVER AS GUEST ANNOUNCER ON THE FLUSHING 7 SUBWAY LINE

Comedy Central, in partnership with the MTA, today announced Golden Globe-winner and Queens native Awkwafina is taking over as MTA New York City Transit’s subway guest announcer, becoming the voice of the Flushing 7 Line. Through a dynamic partnership with OUTFRONT Media, the advertising partner for the MTA, and Posterscope, 7 line commuters will hear the first celebrity announcer of this MTA pilot program. Beginning today, the voice of star of the upcoming Comedy Central series Awkwafina is Nora From Queens can be heard announcing each station arrival, along with other various prompts, running across all 22 stops from Flushing-Main Street (Queens) to 34 St-Hudson Yards (Manhattan) through January 22.

RENEWED: MORE TOSH COMING TO COMEDY CENTRAL

This week, Daniel Tosh signed with Comedy Central for a four season extension of hit viral video series Tosh.0, and a first look development deal with the network. Tosh is in discussions regarding an unscripted series that he would host and produce as well as a script deal that he would EP but not star in. The extension will secure that Tosh.0 runs at least into a 16th season. The network is also launching a dedicated youtube channel for the series, which will also stream on free streaming service Pluto TV.

ANNOUNCED: TINA FEY AND AMY POEHLER WILL HOST THE GOLDEN GLOBES

Fey and Poehler were announced as the next hosts of the Golden Globe awards this week, just days after Ricky Gervais declared he wouldn’t be returning. The two comedians hosted from 2013-2015; this will be their fourth time hosting the awards making them the record holders for most Globes hosted.

ENDORSING: DAVE CHAPPELLE JOINS YANG GANG

This week Presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced his latest comedy endorsement and it comes from Dave Chappelle. “Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids. 🙏👍” Yang wrote on Twitter. Chappelle isn’t just giving face time, he’s throwing two benefit shows in South Carolina to benefit the campaign. Chappelle joins comedians Pete Davidson, Donald Glover and Norm Macdonald among others already in the Yang camp.

COMING SOON: THE ONION IS LAUNCHING A NEW PARODY PODCAST

A new podcast from the creators of The Onion is launching this month and it’s titled The Topical. The show’s logline? “What if the news had sound effects?” Host Leslie Price will bring you all that good onion flavored news daily with new episodes dropping at 5pm.

WHAAAAT?: ABC TAKES ON YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN LIVE

ABC announced their next live musical will be a collab with comedy genius Mel Brooks, bringing Young Frankenstein to the live musical experience which will surely be based on the Broadway musical that ran from 2007 to 2009. No word on casting…yet. Speculate.

IN DEVELOPMENT: POP TV ORDERS DARK COMEDY ABOUT THE VIRGIN MARY

Pop TV ordered comedy pilot MOTHER MARY, a modern twist on the oldest story on earth. Mother Mary asks: What would happen in today’s world if the most irresponsible and lazy human on Earth was impregnated by immaculate conception? Betsy Sodaro, who developed the character, will star as a reimagined version of Mary, and Rachel Bloom is set in the role of the Mother of the Antichrist. The pilot is set to shoot in February, with Dan Gregor directing. Casey Feigh (What We Do in the Shadows), Dan Gregor (How I Met Your Mother) and Betsy Sodaro (Disjointed) are writers, with Rachel Bloom as EP along with Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch of Jax Media and Feigh, Gregor and Sodaro. The pilot joins the Network’s slate of comedies that include Schitt’s Creek, and One Day at a Time

DATE ANNOUNCED: NIGHT OF TOO MANY STARS WILL AIR LIVE ON APRIL 18TH

The Emmy® nominated NIGHT OF TOO MANY STARS: AMERICA UNITES FOR AUTISM PROGRAMS will be performed live on SATURDAY, APR. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The all-star benefit will be hosted by Jon Stewart and is presented by HBO in partnership with NEXT for AUTISM.

ORDERED: NETFLIX ORDERS NEW DARK ANIMATED COMEDY

Dark animated comedy series The House is headed to Netflix.The show looks at a house and the surreal tales of three generations of families who made it their home. The series sounds vaguely reminiscent of HBO series Room 104 and not so vaguely reminiscent of CBS Digital series “Why Women Kill.” But the similarities end at the series setting. While the CBS series focuses specifically on women and their troubled home lives, The House is a collection of offbeat funny cinematic stories.

MOVING: SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO PODCAST JUMPS TO IHEART.

“The Pete and Sebastian Show” is moving over to iHeartRadio! You may be aware of the show already but as a quick overview, Sebastian Maniscalco and Pete Correale are best friends and comedians who chat about real life along with their hilarious observations and annoyances.

Read more comedy news.