This Is The Resume Lori Loughlin Got Her Daughter Into USC With

Federal Prosecutors have the resume for Olivia Jade to get into USC that Lori Loughlin had made and it has some bold claims about the daughter’s crew skills. According to this, she earned 2 gold medals, 2 silvers and 2 bronzes as the coxswain for her high school team. They went with a more modest 11th place finish in the prestigious Head of Charles race in Boston. This is genius, if she would have claimed a top 10 finish, THEN The red flags would have been raised all over.

