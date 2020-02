The Phillie Phanatic has a new look that includes flightless feathers rather than fur-colored arms, stars outlining the eyes, a larger posterior and a powder blue tail, blue socks with red shoes, plus scales under the arms. The reason he got a slimmed-down look was that a 35-year copyright deal between the Phillies and the mascot creator just ended and neither side is budging. Maybe part of the look means the Phanatic won’t hump its belly on young children.

