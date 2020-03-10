The Flip The Switch Challenge Is The New Hot Trend

at
The Flip The Switch challenge is the latest trend to get really hot and seems to be Tik Tok’s first real foray into the viral challenge game, even A Rod and J Lo did it. If you ain’t on Tik Tok you may as well be doing the ice bucket challenge on Insta like this is 2012.

Interrobang Staff
