The Flip The Switch Challenge Is The New Hot Trend

The Flip The Switch challenge is the latest trend to get really hot and seems to be Tik Tok’s first real foray into the viral challenge game, even A Rod and J Lo did it. If you ain’t on Tik Tok you may as well be doing the ice bucket challenge on Insta like this is 2012.

𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵. pic.twitter.com/t8qHcGRUhY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

#FlipTheSwitch Me and my roommate. I hate this challenge already… pic.twitter.com/ZXLMCjtDek — Afo ❼ (@ifyouwereafo) March 5, 2020

I’m not a regular dad, I’m a COOL dad 😂😂😂😂 #fliptheswitch pic.twitter.com/reyFb6wjKB — Tupac Smalls (@Skinny_Samoan) March 4, 2020

