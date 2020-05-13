Ted Alexandro Released a Stay at Home Comedy Special

Ted Alexandro has gone against all conventional wisdom and shot and released a comedy special during a global pandemic.

Alexandro began performing on nightly livestreams and found he was getting a strong following, and great responses, so he compiled the best of his lockdown livestreams to create the special Stay at Home Comedian.

The special is free to watch online, but Ted is asking those that are able to donate to COVID Bail Out NYC, an organization raising money to get people out of New York City jails who haven’t been convicted but can’t afford to pay their bail. With COVID-19 running rampant in our overcrowded jail system, these funds are more needed than ever.

Stay At Home Comedian covers many of our commonly shared pandemic experiences, such as the ill-advised “Imagine” cover by celebrities, wondering who would play Andrew Cuomo in a disaster movie (Al Pacino), and of course, the realization that capitalism is a lie.

“Like most comedians, I’ve been stockpiling pandemic material for years in anticipation of an outbreak such as the one we’re currently experiencing. I knew if I timed it just right, I could release a comedy special and capitalize on the misery of others, as is the American way. Actually, when the coronavirus hit I felt anxious and uncertain. Like many in our freelance/gig economy, I was suddenly without work or income for the foreseeable future. So I started doing nightly livestreams on instagram, TeddyGrams, talking about the pandemic and what I was experiencing, day to day,” Ted said. “To my surprise, I found myself performing to a global audience while quarantined in my Queens apartment. People from all over the world were watching, commenting and interacting, and there was something comforting about that. I decided to put together the best moments from my livestreams and make a comedy special, Stay at Home Comedian.”

Stay at Home Comedian is free on social media, since that’s where it was birthed.

Ted is the perfect comedian to make the bold move of releasing a special now, without audiences. He has always been one of comedy’s staunchest advocates for those in need, and always the activist, he is ever-ready to comment on injustices, and be really funny about it. Alexandro’s shrewd brand of observational and political comedy has brought him critical acclaim all over the world. Whether he’s supporting Jim Gaffigan on tour or performing at New York’s legendary Comedy Cellar, audiences love getting their consciences poked by Ted, and laughing about it.

His special ‘Senior Class of Earth’ was the first comedy special to be released by Bill Burr’s All Things Comedy network. Ted has made multiple appearances on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The View, The Late Show with David Letterman, and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. In addition to his two half-hour specials on Comedy Central, Ted has also released two independently produced specials: I Did It and As Much As You Want. Ted has been featured on Inside Amy Schumer, The Gaffigan Show, Dr. Katz, and Oz, among others. And Ted co-created the award-winning comedy webseries (probably our favorite webseries ever!) ‘Teachers Lounge’ with Hollis James.

He is one of the co-founders of the New York Comedians Coalition, which successfully organized over three hundred comedians for the first pay raise in decades. In addition to performing and touring, Ted has been active in social justice movements like Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter, The Climate March and Fight for $15.

Enjoy!

