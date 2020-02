Take your base son but first get checked out by the trainers to make sure you didn’t injure your

sweatshirt. WTF!?

There are no sweatshirts in baseball!

This is the easiest base he’ll ever earn 😳😂 (via hunterhollis/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/TwLl72HDJu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 15, 2020

Watch more viral videos.

.

.