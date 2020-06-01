Sunday May 31: Daily Links

THURSDAY 4.16

NEWS STORIES

Hacktivist Group Anonymous Releases Video Allegedly Takes Down Minneapolis Police Department Website

Anonymous is back and they’ll be happy to know we’re all pretty into wearing masks now.

Mayor Of Chicago Ends Press Conference With A FU

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot closed out her Friday news conference by spelling out what she felt about the President’s criticism of how local Democratic leaders have handled protests. Members of the intelligence community are assisting the President decipher the missing consonants.

For those looking for the clip of @chicagosmayor Lori Lightfoot telling President @realDonaldTrump "f— you," here ya go. pic.twitter.com/bbGCxXZ09U — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) May 29, 2020

Larry Kramer Had Long Running Feud With Ed Koch



Larry Kramer hated Ed Koch so much that he didn’t want to share the same memorial space with him. Kramer, the AIDS activist and playwright who passed away on Wednesday – and Koch lived in the same building, and according to reports, the doormen had to go out of their way to make sure they didn’t cross paths. When a memorial plaque was placed to acknowledge Koch, Kramer demanded a guarantee from the building’s board of directors that when he passes away, his plaque would not be on the same side of the door as Koch. Even in death, Larry Kramer is still fighting the power.

Nike Release “Don’t Do It” Video against Racial Injustice and the Murder of George Floyd

Just Do it or Don’t Do it? We’re very impressionable so just be clear.

SPORTS

Mets Prospect Andrew Church Was Humiliated by Tim Tebow Stunt

Tim Tebow sold a ton of tee shirts but didn’t make the other minor league players feel like they were in in anything other than a traveling freak show

If you think that’s a stunt, Tebow married a woman

Roger Federer Tops Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes List Due To COVID.

Roger Federer made Forbes Magazine’s Highest Paid Athletes list – but only because other stars took a hit in pay due to the COVID-19. Federer made 106 million in prize money and endorsements beating out Cristiano Ronaldo (105 million) and Lionel Messi (104 million). But the two soccer stars lost a combined 28 million in earnings when league play stopped in March. Rounding out the Top 10 is QB Carson Wentz, who earned 59 million dollars, which also tops Forbes list as the year’s biggest sports theft.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dropkick Murphys at Fenway Not a Draw

Wow this is embarrassing. Boston’s own Dropkick Murphys got to play Fenway Park and didn’t sell a single ticket.

At least the meet and greet was quick.

Catherine O’Hara’s Quarantine Acceptance Speech, One for The Ages

Vanity Fair claims that “Catherine O’Hara’s Quarantine Acceptance Speech Is Genius” but genius has been her brand

Too bad she got played off, she was gonna say my name.

Catherine O'Hara wins Best Actress, Comedy, at the #CdnScreenAwards for the fifth year running. Massive congratulations, Catherine! pic.twitter.com/wbALrrzrGT — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) May 28, 2020

Whoopi Goldberg , Richard Dreyfuss and Rita Wilson in Oscars’ Board of Governors Election

This is a three way a dance, falls count anywhere. Anyone can take home the strap contest. Even Tom Hanks doesn’t know who he will vote for.

Inside Source Says Ryan Seacrest is Working Himself into the Ground

Last week everyone was concerned after seeing Ryan Seacrest’s looking weary and unhealthy with one eye droopy shut during a live broadcast.

Now an insider is saying he’s over worked and exhausted.

Take your own advice. man. Seacrest Out

BREAKING: Police shoot non-lethal rounds at people as they stand on their porch in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/j0aIACIRwE — BNO News (@BNONews) May 31, 2020

John Cusack Gets Attacked by An Angry Cop While Filming Protest in LA

We will not stand for this national treasure being hit by a baton… even if he does owe you 2 dollars!

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm herea the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Daniel Cormier To WWE?!?

WWE Exec Triple H said that he’s had conversations with UFC star Daniel Cormier to do in-ring or commentary work for the WWE once he retires from the Octagon. Triple H also added that a Conor McGregor-Vince McMahon pairing would be ‘a match made in heaven’. We would much prefer to see them in a Hell In A Cell match.

Read more at tmz.com.

GOING VIRAL

