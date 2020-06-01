Sunday May 31: Daily Links

Anonymous is back and they’ll be happy to know we’re all pretty into wearing masks now.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot closed out her Friday news conference by spelling out what she felt about the President’s criticism of how local Democratic leaders have handled protests. Members of the intelligence community are assisting the President decipher the missing consonants.
For those looking for the clip of @chicagosmayor Lori Lightfoot telling President @realDonaldTrump "f— you," here ya go. pic.twitter.com/bbGCxXZ09U
— Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) May 29, 2020
Larry Kramer hated Ed Koch so much that he didn’t want to share the same memorial space with him. Kramer, the AIDS activist and playwright who passed away on Wednesday – and Koch lived in the same building, and according to reports, the doormen had to go out of their way to make sure they didn’t cross paths. When a memorial plaque was placed to acknowledge Koch, Kramer demanded a guarantee from the building’s board of directors that when he passes away, his plaque would not be on the same side of the door as Koch. Even in death, Larry Kramer is still fighting the power.
Just Do it or Don’t Do it? We’re very impressionable so just be clear.
Tim Tebow sold a ton of tee shirts but didn’t make the other minor league players feel like they were in in anything other than a traveling freak show
If you think that’s a stunt, Tebow married a woman
Roger Federer made Forbes Magazine’s Highest Paid Athletes list – but only because other stars took a hit in pay due to the COVID-19. Federer made 106 million in prize money and endorsements beating out Cristiano Ronaldo (105 million) and Lionel Messi (104 million). But the two soccer stars lost a combined 28 million in earnings when league play stopped in March. Rounding out the Top 10 is QB Carson Wentz, who earned 59 million dollars, which also tops Forbes list as the year’s biggest sports theft.
Wow this is embarrassing. Boston’s own Dropkick Murphys got to play Fenway Park and didn’t sell a single ticket.
At least the meet and greet was quick.
Vanity Fair claims that “Catherine O’Hara’s Quarantine Acceptance Speech Is Genius” but genius has been her brand
Too bad she got played off, she was gonna say my name.
Catherine O'Hara wins Best Actress, Comedy, at the #CdnScreenAwards for the fifth year running. Massive congratulations, Catherine! pic.twitter.com/wbALrrzrGT
— Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) May 28, 2020
This is a three way a dance, falls count anywhere. Anyone can take home the strap contest. Even Tom Hanks doesn’t know who he will vote for.
Last week everyone was concerned after seeing Ryan Seacrest’s looking weary and unhealthy with one eye droopy shut during a live broadcast.
Now an insider is saying he’s over worked and exhausted.
Take your own advice. man. Seacrest Out
BREAKING: Police shoot non-lethal rounds at people as they stand on their porch in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/j0aIACIRwE
— BNO News (@BNONews) May 31, 2020
We will not stand for this national treasure being hit by a baton… even if he does owe you 2 dollars!
Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.
Ahhm herea the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v
— John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020
WWE Exec Triple H said that he’s had conversations with UFC star Daniel Cormier to do in-ring or commentary work for the WWE once he retires from the Octagon. Triple H also added that a Conor McGregor-Vince McMahon pairing would be ‘a match made in heaven’. We would much prefer to see them in a Hell In A Cell match.
Read more at tmz.com.
