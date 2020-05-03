Sunday May 3: Daily Links

SUNDAY 5.3

NEWS STORIES

Great, Now There’s a ‘Murder Hornet’ in the USA

Super deadly hornets that wipe out colonies of bees and aren’t that fun for people to be around either are here and we need to get rid of them. OK God, we are trying not to take this personal but come on. This is personal. You are making this very personal

Andrew Cuomo Most Popular Politician in America!?

Is this the upside down place or what? Andrew Cuomo is popular. People find great comfort in his daily press briefing.

His secret is he doesn’t act like Trump.

Pollution Drops Making the Himalayas Visible in Parts of India for First Time in 30 Years



Upside of the coronavirus global wide shutdown is the earth is getting a break, the air quality is improving, along with the view.

The Downside… all the other shit.

Move Over Coronavirus Shutdown Protestors… Antivaxers Want In on the Action

Antivaxers are protesting, this time, before there’s even a vaccine to bitch about.

Oh cool, Antivaxers showin up like the human form murder hornets.

Time Is Warped In Quarantine

Scientists are trying to explain why time is moving so fast while we’re all quarantined. Probably because of all the puzzles everyone’s crushing right now.

SPORTS

Andy Dalton Continues To Be Loser, Signs With Cowboys For One Year

Andy Dalton has decided to sign a one year contract with the Cowboys because they always need at least one ginger on staff.

ENTERTAINMENT

Trevor Noah Goes in Pocket for Furloughed Crew

You already knew that Trevor Noah was a good dude but he’s taken it to next level Noah is “The Daily Show” from home so, he’s personally paying the salaries of 25 crew members who can’t contribute to the remote version of the show, such as studio camera operators and other techs.

In other news, Ellen put in a pay toilet for her writers.

Joey Pants Rushed to Hospital After Being Hit By Car

“Sopranos” star Joe Pantoliano was hit by a car while walking in Connecticut. He’s okay but now the driver of the car is in hiding.

Tenacious D Teaches Us All About “The 5 Needs”

Jack Black and Kyle Gass are Tenacious D once again with their new song “The 5 Needs”

Is it just us or are those guys getting younger?!

GOING VIRAL

Woman’s Quest to Clean A Papa John’s Pan for No Reason



Some people are baking breaD, others are learning to knit….

This woman’s quarantine is spent cleaning a weird pan from Papa John’s. You judge her, but why did you watch till the end then?!

