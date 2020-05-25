Sunday May 24: Daily Links

We miss you NYC. Even all your noise.
All that can be heard is the quiet munch of the Pizza Rats.
Read more at nytimes.com
Eli Manning was the last human to join twitter and got s tweet from Tom Brady. “Welcome @EliManning, In typical
fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway.”
That is funny so you know someone wrote that for Tom.
https://.twitter.com/tombrady/status/1264237519652237313
“Cause it’s a bittersweet symphony this life.
Trying to make ends meet, trying to find some money then you die.
I’ll take you down the only road I’ve ever been down”
Read more at melmagazine.com.
Well sure we can give her credit for wanting to do the right thing.
It’s not so much that she IS stupid, she just did something stupid.
Read more at mediaite.com.
Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/MV9xANK9ll
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020
2020 can’t stop this Hot Girl Summer.
Took a DNA and she’s 100% that bitch but she also took a coronavirus test and she’s 100% covid free.
Read more at google.com.
The best way to avoid getting a bad rating on your disappointing last episode? Just never have one! The Simpsons have it figured out.
Via digg.
Look out dogs, now robots are stealing your jobs too. Looks like man and beast must unite forces in war against the machines.
Read more at gizmodo.
