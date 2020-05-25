Sunday May 24: Daily Links

SUNDAY 5.24

NEWS STORIES

Quarantine Has Quieted Our City Sounds

We miss you NYC. Even all your noise.

All that can be heard is the quiet munch of the Pizza Rats.

Read more at nytimes.com

SPORTS

Tom Brady Drags Twitter Newcomer Eli Manning

Eli Manning was the last human to join twitter and got s tweet from Tom Brady. “Welcome @EliManning, In typical

fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway.”

That is funny so you know someone wrote that for Tom.

https://.twitter.com/tombrady/status/1264237519652237313

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ Is the Freebird of the 90s

“Cause it’s a bittersweet symphony this life.

Trying to make ends meet, trying to find some money then you die.

I’ll take you down the only road I’ve ever been down”

Read more at melmagazine.com.

Alyssa Milano Has The Worst Coronavirus Mask

Well sure we can give her credit for wanting to do the right thing.

It’s not so much that she IS stupid, she just did something stupid.

Read more at mediaite.com.

Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/MV9xANK9ll — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020

Lizzo Shares A Poolside Peek at Her Matching Mask and Bikini

2020 can’t stop this Hot Girl Summer.

Took a DNA and she’s 100% that bitch but she also took a coronavirus test and she’s 100% covid free.

Read more at google.com.

Ranking of TV Series Finales

The best way to avoid getting a bad rating on your disappointing last episode? Just never have one! The Simpsons have it figured out.

Via digg.

GOING VIRAL

Boston Dynamics Robots Herding Sheep

Look out dogs, now robots are stealing your jobs too. Looks like man and beast must unite forces in war against the machines.

Read more at gizmodo.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.