Sunday May 10: Daily Links

Good News! COVID-19 Will Vanish ‘Without A Vaccine,’

“I feel about vaccines like I feel about tests. This is going to go away without a vaccine.

It’s gonna go away, and we’re not going to see it again, hopefully, after a period of time,”

OK great because this was getting a little wonky.

Read more at huffpost.com.

Governor Cuomo Would Love For De Niro To Play Him In A Movie

Governor Cuomo says that would be flattered if his friend Robert De Niro would play him in a COVID-19 based movie. The only thing that would make this movie work is if they got Joe Pesci to play Chris Cuomo.

Read more at pagesix.com.

The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Heralding In The Age Of The Robot Worker

Robots can’t get covid so why not depend on them more? They can also murder us all faster than any pandemic. That’s why.

Read more at bloomberg.com.

The Coronavirus Response Timeline

Sometimes it’s hard to remember how we ended up in this shit show, but the The Daily Show was good enough to collect the madness in one fun timeline.

Well, we finally know their are no time travelers or they suck too.

Google and Facebook Among Employers Who Are Saying See Ya Next Year!

2020 is a wash and Google and Facebook had accepted it by telling there employees they won’t be opening offices until next year.

Great, their employees has plenty of time to hit the beaches, parks, and open mouth kiss strangers.

Read more at nydailynews.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dee Snider’s Daughter Rescued From Being Stranded In Lima



Dee Snider announced that his daughter Chey – who had been stranded in Peru after travel bans went into effect due to the coronavirus – was rescued by the U.S. Embassy in Lima. Snider said that the embassy gave her a military security detail, took her to a local airport, where a chartered plane took her and others to Miami. Snider would not comment on reports that his daughter sped up the process by constantly singing ‘I Wanna Rock’.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Jake Gyllenhaal Broadway Quarantine Song

I should hate everything about this song, so why did I tear tear up!?

Damn you Jake Gyllenhaal! “I wish I knew how to quit you.”

Via YouTube.

Tyra Banks Addresses Past Insensitive America’s Top Model Comments – Sort Of

Tyra Banks responded to recently revealed comments made during ‘America’s Top Model’ that showed the modeling icon body shaming one of the contestants. Banks called her comments ‘some really off choices’ but did not apologize. Reps for Banks did not respond to reports that she’s joining a new reality show, ‘America’s Biggest Hypocrites’.

Read more at ew.com.

More Staffers Say Ellen Isn’t Very Nice

Ellen DeGeneres has a thread on Twitter as ‘one of the meanest people alive’ that includes stories of the talk show host complaining about a waitress’ nail polish, being unfriendly to one of her bodyguards, and demanding that no one make direct eye contact with her. This comes in the wake of DeGeneres taking heat for comparing the lockdown to ‘being in jail’ and trying to cut her show crew in favor of freelancers. Currently, there are no threads of her demanding that no one makes eye contact with her while she’s dancing.

Read more at nypost.com.

Jamie Foxx Nails Kermit the Frog, Jay Z, Dave Chappelle, and Mike Tyson Impressions



This reboot of The Trip is pretty cool.

Via Twitter.

Jamie Foxx seamlessly transitioning from impressions of Kermit the Frog, Jay Z, Sammy Davis Jr., two different Dave Chapelles, and Mike Tyson. Pure artistry. (via @CoachDouglas21) pic.twitter.com/jvazlAmbU5 — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) May 9, 2020

Everyone Is Obsessed With Steve Underwood’s Facial Hair

Quarantine is a fun time to try out a new look, so why not go for Steve Underwood’s fuzzy beaked parrot muppet.

Read more at thecut.com.

Kanye and Kim Reportedly Having A Rough Time During Quarantine

Oh what!? Sick of seeing each other all the time every day!? Now you guys know how America feels.

Read more at pagesix.com.

GOING VIRAL

Watch This Family ‘Come Together’

It’s always nice to see a family band, but face it,

They are nothing without the hype kid up front.

Via digg.

Check Out NYC In 1976

Look at NYC back when you can still get coke, a blow job and an STD all in Times Square.

Via digg.

