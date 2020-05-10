Sunday May 10: Daily Links

“I feel about vaccines like I feel about tests. This is going to go away without a vaccine.
It’s gonna go away, and we’re not going to see it again, hopefully, after a period of time,”
OK great because this was getting a little wonky.
Read more at huffpost.com.
Governor Cuomo says that would be flattered if his friend Robert De Niro would play him in a COVID-19 based movie. The only thing that would make this movie work is if they got Joe Pesci to play Chris Cuomo.
Read more at pagesix.com.
Robots can’t get covid so why not depend on them more? They can also murder us all faster than any pandemic. That’s why.
Read more at bloomberg.com.
Sometimes it’s hard to remember how we ended up in this shit show, but the The Daily Show was good enough to collect the madness in one fun timeline.
Well, we finally know their are no time travelers or they suck too.
2020 is a wash and Google and Facebook had accepted it by telling there employees they won’t be opening offices until next year.
Great, their employees has plenty of time to hit the beaches, parks, and open mouth kiss strangers.
Read more at nydailynews.com.
nothing here yet
Dee Snider announced that his daughter Chey – who had been stranded in Peru after travel bans went into effect due to the coronavirus – was rescued by the U.S. Embassy in Lima. Snider said that the embassy gave her a military security detail, took her to a local airport, where a chartered plane took her and others to Miami. Snider would not comment on reports that his daughter sped up the process by constantly singing ‘I Wanna Rock’.
Read more at pagesix.com.
I should hate everything about this song, so why did I tear tear up!?
Damn you Jake Gyllenhaal! “I wish I knew how to quit you.”
Via YouTube.
Tyra Banks responded to recently revealed comments made during ‘America’s Top Model’ that showed the modeling icon body shaming one of the contestants. Banks called her comments ‘some really off choices’ but did not apologize. Reps for Banks did not respond to reports that she’s joining a new reality show, ‘America’s Biggest Hypocrites’.
Read more at ew.com.
Ellen DeGeneres has a thread on Twitter as ‘one of the meanest people alive’ that includes stories of the talk show host complaining about a waitress’ nail polish, being unfriendly to one of her bodyguards, and demanding that no one make direct eye contact with her. This comes in the wake of DeGeneres taking heat for comparing the lockdown to ‘being in jail’ and trying to cut her show crew in favor of freelancers. Currently, there are no threads of her demanding that no one makes eye contact with her while she’s dancing.
Read more at nypost.com.
This reboot of The Trip is pretty cool.
Via Twitter.
Jamie Foxx seamlessly transitioning from impressions of Kermit the Frog, Jay Z, Sammy Davis Jr., two different Dave Chapelles, and Mike Tyson. Pure artistry. (via @CoachDouglas21) pic.twitter.com/jvazlAmbU5
— Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) May 9, 2020
Quarantine is a fun time to try out a new look, so why not go for Steve Underwood’s fuzzy beaked parrot muppet.
Read more at thecut.com.
Oh what!? Sick of seeing each other all the time every day!? Now you guys know how America feels.
Read more at pagesix.com.
It’s always nice to see a family band, but face it,
They are nothing without the hype kid up front.
Via digg.
Look at NYC back when you can still get coke, a blow job and an STD all in Times Square.
Via digg.
.
.