Sunday March 22: Daily Links

NEWS STORIES

Real Dolls Taking Advantage Of Current Corona Situation

You can’t catch Covid from a sex doll so why not splurge. It’ll make you orgasm a lot more than a Peloton.

SPORTS & CELEBS

Celebrities Don’t Have Shit to Do

The Atlantic has brought up that celebrities really are lost in this new world we find ourselves living in and they’re striking out left and right. Maybe they can start an unboxing YouTube channel.

The Ocho Is Back On ESPN

ESPN has decided to bring back the Ocho airing cornhole, axe throwing, stone skipping and a bunch of other non sport sports. Online checkers needs to make a comeback, ASAP.

Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Does Good Thing For First Time In Life

The Redskins are turning their facility into a Coronavirus testing area, doing their part to help. Next, Dan should turn his mega yacht into a mobile hospital.

Dan Snyder was first NFL owner to shut down travel. Now turning FedEx Field into a Coronavirus testing site. Leading the way. Or at least trying to. https://t.co/KmGi1cbqtQ — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 21, 2020

Singer Ari Lennox Can’t Control Herself When Lakeith Stanfield Asked Her Out on IG Live

She couldn’t tell if those were butterflies in her stomach or the aches from Corona.

Lakeith Stanfield asked Ari Lennox on a date and then she freaked out 💀💀pic.twitter.com/s3ZSgRHbhk — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) March 19, 2020

Meet Marvel’s New Super Heros Snowflake and SafeSpace

Marvel introduced non-binary character called Snowflake, Snowflake also has a twin named Safespace who can create pink forcefields. The pair of psychic powered twins are ‘woke’ and ‘hyper-aware of modern culture’. Their first goal is to help Spider-Man finally realize his true feelings and become Spider-Them.

Kanye and Kim’s Full Call With Taylor Swift From 2016 Was Leaked

In 2016 Kanye West and Kim Kardashian released a video that made it seem Taylor Swift was totally cool with the line “I feel like me and Taylor Could Still Have Sex Cuz I Made That Bitch Famous”. The line being debated was “I made that bitch famous” and she denied ever hearing it. Now a new video has surfaced that clearly shows Kanye did not read her the full line. Who would have ever guessed that Taylor Swift would be in a decade long hip hop feud?

GOING VIRAL

Couple Denied Hoarding Mountain Dew

A Kentucky couple tried to buy 32 cases of Mountain Dew but were denied under Corona Virus rationing rules. If the Covid doesn’t get them, heart disease will.

