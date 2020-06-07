Sunday June 7: Daily Links

SUNDAY 6.7

NEWS STORIES

Protestor Arrested For Saying He’s Gonna Burn Down The Diamond District



One protestor said on TV that he was going to burn down the diamond district and police found and detained him. This could be a possible sequel to Uncut Gems for the Safdi bros.

PROTESTER THREATENS TO BURN THE DIAMOND DISTRICT IN NYC WITH GASOLINE ON LIVE TVpic.twitter.com/qDxwzTksFs — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) June 6, 2020

Protestors Steal Police Radios & Play Judas Priest

As demonstrations continue over the death of George Floyd, protestors in New York City and Chicago have been successfully stealing police radios and have been playing ‘Breaking The Law’ by Judas Priest and ‘F**k Tha Police by N.W.A to voice their anger. A new version of a Rick Roll is all but inevitable.

Men Are Drawn To Mentally Unstable Physically Attractive Women

A new study found that men are drawn to physically attractive women who show signs of borderline personality disorder. They also found that the sky is indeed blue.

Showing Up In Blackface at Protest Didn’t Go Over Well

We’ve all made bad fashion choices but not this bad. Poor dumb Canadian

It’s not a Justin Trudeau look alike contest!

Warning: language . The man was sprayed with water before being taken away by police. #Toronto #Torontoprorest pic.twitter.com/EHEgx4d1nf — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) June 6, 2020

SPORTS

Conor McGregor Announces He’s Retiring At Age 31

And at age 32 we’ll all be buying his comeback fight PPV.

Max Kellerman’s In The Dog House With Hockey Heads

People were shocked that Max Kellerman didn’t show love to a sport that his network ignores

Max, it’s only been 50 years since ‘Miracle on Ice’!

ENTERTAINMENT

Snoop Dog Says He’s Finally Going To Vote For The First Time



Snoop Dog revealed he’s going to vote this coming November for the first time ever. He says he was under the impressions he couldn’t since being convicted of felonies but his record has been expunged. If he votes third party, it’ll be a huge swerve.

Haunted House With Royal Ties Up For Sale

Bolehyde Manor, the house where Prince Charles courted future Princess Diana – and where he had an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles – is up for sale. The eight bedroom house features a swimming pool, tennis court, a treehouse, guest lodging, staff cottages, a stable and 80 acres of farmland. The estate is also rumored to be haunted by a ghost who enjoys watching TV – and changing the channels if the program isn’t to their liking. The asking price is 4 million plus additional fees for an upgraded cable package for the ghost.

Ryan Seacrest Considers Moving Back To L.A. Permanently

Ryan Seacrest is considering moving back to the West Coast permanently after having an on-air health scare. While denying reports that he suffered a stroke, reps for Seacrest have acknowledged that he’s suffering from exhaustion and that he ‘was healthier in Los Angeles’. That PR Code for ‘I’m much happier away from Kelly Ripa’.

Fantastic Four Director Got Pushback For Wanting A Black Sue Storm

Director Josh Trank said that he received ‘heavy pushback’ about casting a black actress to play Sue Storm for 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four. Even though the comic book portrayed Johnny and Sue Storm as white, Trank said he was more interested in having black actors for his version of the Marvel icons. Trank got half of his wish: Michael B. Jordan got the role of Johnny Storm, while Kata Mara was cast as his adopted sister Sue. Trank called making Fantastic Four ‘the most disastrous professional experience of my life’ and the film bombed at the box office. Now there’s an online campaign to have Trask made a darker version of 3-D Man.

GOING VIRAL

Black Lives Matter Ruined This Nerd’s Hobby



This snowflake cuck couldn’t believe that the gaming world ate the blue pill

Waaaaahhhhhhhh !

this guy is a fucking disgrace, and take that Batman shirt off. pic.twitter.com/L7Be2RuTph — Eso of Czarface (@Czarface_Eso) June 5, 2020

Big Daddy From Cincinnati Steals The Show

It’s not enough in life to just look like Meat Loaf.

You gotta make sure you don’t let your meat loaf

From Cincinnati baby 😂😂😂😂😂 I'm fuckin howlin pic.twitter.com/41dKKJHRzz — RealJesusChrysler aka Captain Clorox (@ChryslerReal) June 3, 2020

