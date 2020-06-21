Sunday June 21: Daily Links

The good news? There’s a house in Flushing, NY available for 800,000. The bad news? You’re going to spend about 2 million in repairs. The interior is so bad squatters are passing on it.
Activist Gary Chambers, Jr called out school board member Connie Bernard for shopping online during their weekly meeting. During a heated discussion the previous week on whether or not Robert E. Lee High School should be renamed, Bernard said that those in favor ‘needed to brush up on their history’ before speaking. After Chambers schooled Bernard on Robert E. Lee’s racist history, demanded that she resign immediately, and called her racist, Bernard quickly left the meeting. She did issue an apology for her comments about the Confederate general and denied she was shopping on her laptop. She also reportedly looking to push school board meetings on Zoom with the video turned off.
We all talk endless about how sports will look when it comes back but with Phils and Yanks showing up with covid , it may be a wash this year.
Looks like a very Madden Fall
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had to spend the night in the hospital after getting sucker punched at a South Dakota restaurant on Friday night. He’s already home and doing ‘fine’ according to a team source. Reportedly, Goedert got hit after saying the offense is clicking much better with Carson Wentz than it did with Nick Foles.
Can you believe it’s been 20 years since Penny Lane stole William Millers heart? Now we have podcasts.
See you on July 8.
Philip Seymour Hoffman in ‘The Master’ is the best performance in the last 10 years. No argument here. Of course it may have been the second best performance in that film .
Mamma Mia producer Judy Craymer hints that she wants to do a third Mamma Mia movie, but because of the pandemic, there’s no real timetable when it will happen. Craymer also said that once it’s good to start shooting again, she’s hoping to use the new ABBA songs that are scheduled to come out later this year. Craymer wouldn’t comment on a report that the title of the film is Mamma Mia – Why Are You Doing This To Us Again.
Dude, this is not going to be the best look when you get to court.
You come off a little irresponsible
WATCH: Hit-and-run driver drags motorcycle down 91 Freeway in Corona. The motorcyclist struck was not seriously injured https://t.co/uodDEehvW5 pic.twitter.com/DXc7nzDLQv
