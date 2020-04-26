Sunday April 26: Daily Links

Sunday 4.26

NEWS STORIES

Glowing Dolphins!!

Yes nerds, put your hands down There is a reason for this natural phenomenon.

Is it better to just say MAGIC.

Read more at abc7ny.com.

SPORTS

Peloton Sets Massive Record with 23,000 users in a Single Live Streamed Class

You all laughed when they put out that weird Christmas ad but guess who’s laughing all the way to the bank?

Founder and CEO, Mr. Joe Peloton.

Read more at mashable.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Great News : Kanye West is Officially A Billionaire!

It’s so wonderful when good things happen to good people!

One thing is for sure, he’s definitely going to be humble about it.

Read more at forbes.com.

Andre Leon Talley Drags Anna Wintour

André Leon Talley ‘huge emotional and psychological scars’ from his decades long friendship with Vogue’s editor Anna Wintour.

Hell hath no fury like a morbidly obese man.

Read more at dailymail.co.uk.

George Lucas’ Weird Serve For ‘Return of the Jedi’

George Lucas’s original’ ending for ‘Return of the Jedi’ was for Luke to put on Vader’s helmet and scream “Now I am Vader.”

Wahhhh George Lucas almost really really ruined my childhood!

Read more at yahoo.com.

GOING VIRAL

