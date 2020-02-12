Stripper Takes Big Fall off Pole and Gets Mocked Out By The Internet

This stripper falls what looks like 2 stories of a pole and then kept twerking. It went viral with people finding it pretty funny but the stripper went on Instagram and Twitter to say she had to get her jaw wired shut and have surgery so she doesn’t see what’s so funny about the whole thing. Injuries like this are far more common in stripping than you realized, they’re basically NFL Players when it comes to body recovery.

Read more at newyorkpost.com.

When you send a risky text and you get a reply 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YEbto3cZeu — J 🌹 (@Mielevague) February 10, 2020

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.