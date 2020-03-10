St Patrick’s Day Parades Canceled In Ireland; US Fests Postponed; Subway Cougher Goes Viral

St Patricks Parades Cancelled

Ireland is canceling all of their St. Patrick’s Day parades after new cases of coronavirus have popped up in the country. Now the Irish will sadly have to do what they do every other day, drink alone in a dark room.

Read more at irishtimes.com.

Coachella and Stagecoach Postponed

It’s been announced that the Coachella and Stagecoach festival’s have been postponed until the fall due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now this gives everyone that much more time to get their festival outfit together.

Read more at TMZ

Schools Got No Class

Students at Fordham University in New York and Princeton University in New Jersey just found out that won’t be coming into a classroom for a little while as the schools are suspending in person classes in fear of the corona virus. Keggers will remain in person.

Read more at nypost.com.

Woman Coughs AT Man On Train, Video Goes Viral

A woman on a train in Sydney coughed at a man and they got into an argument, the video has since gone viral. He could have farted on her in retaliation but it’s unknown if coronavirus is transmitted that way.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.