SNL News: New Episodes are Coming

Saturday Night Live is coming back!

Not completely, obviously production has been disrupted for the Saturday Night standard because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But NBC announced that they will follow in the footsteps of late night talk shows to provide modified content from the homes of its cast members.

Beginning this Saturday night, April 11th, new material will air including Weekend Update and what they’ve described as “other material from cast members.” There will be no studio audience, obviously, no host according to various sources, and it is unclear whether a musical guest will appear.

Saturday Night Live was scheduled to come back two weeks ago, on March 28th, and remained dark on both the 28th and April 4th.

The series will air at 11:30pm, its usual time slot, although the statement did not say whether the episode will run the full 90 minute episode length.

