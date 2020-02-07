Skankfest South Announces 10 New & Nasty Emerging Comedians

SKANKFEST ANNOUNCES MORE ACTS PLUS THE FIRST EVER NEW & NASTY SHOWCASE FOR HOUSTON IN MARCH

Skankfest South plans are well underway! The Skankfest team have put together the craziest lineup Texas has ever seen and have plenty of fun and surprises planned for The Lonestar State! Expect 3 stages, over 100 comedians, 20 live podcasts and specialty shows, carnival games, food trucks, beer pong tournaments, and yes, a mechanical bull! All over the course of 3 full days at The Secret Group in Houston!

Just added, to an already packed lineup (see the full lineup at skankfest.net) are Nick DiPaolo, Jeff Dye, Steve Rannazzisi, Andrew Santino, Shane Mauss, Monroe Martin, Derek Gaines, Annie Lederman, Mike Cannon, Mike Feeney, Aaron Berg, Geno Bisconte, Francis Ellis, Dave Temple, Jessica Michelle Singleton, Kevin Iso and many more!

But Skankfest is never happy to rest on past accomplishments, and today they announce a list of ten great emerging comedians that meet the Skankfest seal of approval. There are dozens of lists each year picking out the best and brightest stand ups, but none that profess to find and shine a light on the youngest edgy risk taking performers. And so Skankfest Comedy is proud to present the inaugural “New & Nasty Show”, a showcase featuring the 10 hardest hitting, up-and-coming, comedians. Simply put… These comics just don’t give a f*ck! You’ll have 3 chances to see the “New & Nasty Show” taking place at Skankfest South in Houston Texas, March 27th – 29th 2020 at The Secret Group. Passes available NOW at www.skankfest.net.

Congratulations to the boldest of the brightest, Ali Macofsky, Brian Six, David Lucas, Joe Dosch, Kerry Coddett, Kerryn Feehan, Reggie Conquest, Roxxy Haze, Ryan Long and Scott Chaplain.

Ali Macofsky started stand up when she was 18 in Los Angeles. Since then, she has been a semi-finalist in Standup NBC, featured on Just For Laughs Digital, and on over 100 episodes of The Comedy Store’s Kill Tony Podcast. Macofsky has also opened for Russell Peters and currently Joe Rogan at theaters and arenas around the country. She has her own weekly podcast called Resting Bitch with Ali Macofsky.

Brian Six is a Philadelphia based comic. In the last couple years he has went from host, to feature comedian at Helium and Punchline. He has made appearances on Comedy Central and Sirius XM. He started Ya F#cked It Podcast with fellow comic Ryan Shaner in 2017 that focuses on making fun of their questionable life choices, and others. The show has gained a solid following and continues to grow. Six is now performing all over the country with headliners such as Dan Soder, Big Jay Oakerson, and Shane Gillis. Go Birds.

David Lucas started his career on the MTV Yo Momma show, transitioning into stand up after the head writer noticed his whit on the show. He started performing at churches and smaller clubs that were not strict on age requirements, being that he was underage. After competing in a comedy competition at the punchline Atlanta, placing 3rd in the competition. Moving to LA he began to receive notice from many comedy clubs. You can see him on kill tony every monday and also featuring across the country with Erik Griffin.

Joe Dosch is a gay stand up comic from South Dakota. Joe began his stand up comedy career in Montana, where he later came out after years of neck-bearded, barely-passing- for-straight misery. After coming out, Joe began performing as his drag queen alter ego, Cherry Poppins, on the Montana drag circuit, the most prestigious and fun gig happening at a Butte, Montana bowling alley (No, I’m not kidding). His first stand up comedy show out of the closet was performed in front of literal skinheads in Northwest Montana. Finding the “gay stand up comic barely tolerated by Nazi separatists” market to be less fruitful and more problematic than he’d like, Joe moved to Los Angeles in 2011 where he has been pursuing comedy full time. In 2017, he was passed at the World Famous Comedy Store, the most exclusive comedy club in America, maybe the world. In 2016, he was a finalist on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle 2, a show where two comics sling insults at each other in a head-to- head joke contest. He has written for the Comedy Central Roasts of Alec Baldwin, Rob Lowe, and Justin Bieber. He recently showcased for Lights Out with David Spade. Heavily influenced by intellectual and fearless comedians like Patrice O’Neal and Bill Burr, Joe is a charming young man who offers hilarious material that will leave audiences in tatters.

Kerry Coddett is a New York- based stand-up comedian, actress, and writer. Touted as “inimitable” by The Huffington Post and as “a rising star” by the Interrobang, she has also been featured in numerous publications, including Entertainment Weekly, Mic.com, Elite Daily, Splitsider, Elle.com, Buzzfeed, and Salon. Kerry will appear as a recurring character on season 2 of Ramy on Hulu. She’s also a core cast member on the upcoming The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show on Netflix and she will also appear on E!’s Funny Dance Show, which debuts this year. She has appeared on HBO’s Crashing, both seasons of TruTV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, and has made appearances on BET’s The Rundown with Robin Thede in addition to performing stand up on 50 Central. She was the most frequent guest panelist on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, a recurring cast member on MTV’s Joking Off and she’s also appeared on TruTV’s Comedy Knockout, Huffington Post Live, and Essence Live. She was also a staff writer on Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, which was produced by John Oliver and aired on HBO.In 2017, Kerry was crowned the winner of the Caroline’s on Broadway Comedy Madness Competition. Beating out 63 comedians, she was also the first woman to win!

Kerryn Feehan is a stand up comedian, writer and actress. She has been featured on Sirius XM, Tru Tv, TLC and Comedy Central. She currently writes for Paramount Network and can be seen on the Chip Chipperson show and at The Stand Comedy Club every week.

Reggie Conquest is from West Philadelphia where he started his comedy career at the legendary Laff House. In 2019 Conquest was named a “New Face” at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Comedy Festival and cast as a recurring character in season 4 of HBO’s hit series Insecure. His stand up has been featured on Fuse TV’s Stand Up and Deliver and TruTVs Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks. Reggie was a staff writer for TruTV’s Impractical Jokers.

Roxxy Haze can only be described as what happens when a latchkey kid is raised by the Disney Channel and PBS. Her comedy has become a mashup of socioeconomic insight and observations, as well as geek culture. Her online content (featured on Buzzfeed, VH1, E! News Online, Billboard and more) has garnered an impressive following, bordering cult like. Haze has featured and headlined across the country. Recently, Haze wrote, produced and directed her own web series, The Roxxy Haze Show, a comedy sketch showed focused on geek culture and pop culture, as well as releasing her first nerdcore rap mixtape entitled Roxxy Versus: A Roxxy Haze Mixtape. Haze can be heard regularly on her podcast, Bedtime B!chin’ with Roxxy.

Ryan Long is a Comedian and Filmmaker from Toronto, Canada, currently living and working in New York City. He is currently the Creator, Star and Showrunner of the hit digital series ‘Torontopia’ on CBC Comedy, now in it’s third season, and has been seen on Netflix, NBC, MTV, Fuse TV, and TheScore, to name a few. Ryan also created and starred in Bite TV’s original half hour TV Series ‘Ryan Long is Challenged’, nominated for two Canadian Comedy Awards, the award nominated TV series ‘Crown the Town with Ryan Long’ on Rogers TV, and the CBC Comedy digital series ‘That Guy’. He can currently be seen as the voice of ‘Sublo’ on the hit animated digital series ‘Sublo & Tangy Mustard’. Ryan has over 300K combined followers on Instagram/Tikok and has has now amassed more than 50 Million views on the web through his digital shorts. As a filmmaker he is the Executive Producer of thehardtimes.net, the fastest growing satire site in the world, where he created the video department from scratch, and has released hours of viral videos, web-series, and celebrity driven branded content. He received the ‘Fan Choice Award’ at the CBC Comedy Coup for his pilot ‘Blackwater Music’ and in 2017 was nominated for ‘Director of the Year’ at The Notable Awards. As a comedian Ryan has released two cutting edge standup specials, headlines clubs across North America, and has performed at the Just for Laughs festival, NXNE, Sirius XM’s Top Comic, and toured with names like Tom Green, Steve-O, Kenny vs Spenny, The Trailer Park Boys and more. Ryan’s podcast ‘Fckonomics’ was nominated for ‘Podcast of the Year’ by NOW magazine and has more than 100K downloads of it’s close to 200 episodes. In 2019 the culmination of Ryan’s successful career allowed him to immigrate to America with the ‘Extraordinary Alien’ Greencard where he is quickly making a name for himself in the New York club scene, and the New York podcast scene while continuing to prolifically produce content for platforms of all kinds.

Scott Chaplin is a comedian and writer currently living in NYC. He has appeared multiple times on Comedy Central’s “Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle” as well as MTV, and Fox News’ Red Eye. You can hear him weekly hosting Garbage Days alongside Brendan Sagalow and Total F’N Marks with Dan St. Germain.

