SiriusXM Will Air Best of Live Stream Comedy Benefit

Did you miss the “Comedy Gives Back” eight hour Laugh Aid marathon that was live streamed to raise money for comedians struggling with Covid related work stoppages? Good news for you, SiriusXM has taken the very best moments and crammed them into a killer hour they will air on the Comedy Greats Channel.

On May 6th you can hear a new hour-long curated version of the successful charity benefit featuring the comedy of Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan, Adam Sandler, and more while they shelter in place at home.

Cause who has eight hours? Okay a lot of you do, but that doesn’t mean you can sit through an eight hour marathon. So hear the best hour on SiriusXM’s Comedy Greats Channel 97 on May 6 at 3 pm ET.

Comedy Gives Back is an incredible new organization with a mission to provide financial relief and support to fellow comedians in need. And right now, during this difficult time when all live performances are banned, and income has been lost, comedians are more in need than any other time. Grants have started to be distributed, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Additional celebrity comedians performing include Nate Bargatze & Kyle Kinane, Neal Brennan, Bill Burr, Jimmy Fallon, Ron Funches, Bert Kreischer, Al Madrigal, Howie Mandel, Jim Norton, Patton Oswalt, Tom Papa, Jeff Ross & Dave Attell, Bob Saget, Tom Segura, The Sklar Brothers with Daniel Van Kirk, and Roy Wood Jr.

In difficult times like these, many of us (including medical science) find laughter is the best medicine. While bringing a few hours of much-needed relief to a distressed nation, Comedy Gives Back aims to support its peers that may find themselves in less than comical situations.

Founded by Zoe Friedman, Amber J. Lawson, and Jodi Lieberman, the organization was created to provide a safety net to stand-up comedians in times of need. Whether in need of health insurance, mental health services, or financial crisis relief Comedy Gives Back is there. For information about donating to the relief fund, please visit their website to request a grant or to donate.

Laugh Aid was produced in partnership with Laugh Lounge, Starburns Audio, All Things Comedy, Earwolf, and Comedy Central.

The show will re-air on SiriusXM’s Raw Dog Comedy Channel 99 and Comedy Central Radio Channel 95 throughout the weekend.

