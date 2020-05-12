SiriusXM Dedicates a Channel to Comedians Talking From Quarantine

SiriusXM announced today that they are launching a channel dedicated to interviews with comedians talking from self quarantine lockdown. The channel is designed to lift the nation’s spirits as the conversations are packed with sincerity but also laughs and the unique perspectives that only stand up comedians can provide on life in these times.

“Comedians in Quarantine” will play for a full day on May 13th on Channel 105. After the limited time channel ends, you will be able to listen to the “Comedians in Quarantine” content on SiriusXM’s streaming platform through the app and on SiriusXM.com.

Even if you aren’t a subscriber, you can listen for free by going to siriusxm.us/TheBenningtonShow and searching for Channel 105.

Interviews from SiriusXM’s comedy shows will air on the channel including Bennington Show with Ron and Gail Bennington, as well as The Bonfire with Dan Soder and Big Jay Oakerson, Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show, and What a Joke with Tom Papa and Fortune Feimster. Nikki Glaser and Robert Kelly also spoke with comedians about being stuck with home, and those interviews will air as well. Some of the comedians who will be featured include Sebastian Maniscalco, Ricky Gervais, Tiffany Haddish, Howie Mandel, Andrew Dice Clay, Bert Kreischer, Colin Quinn, Adam Ferrara, Marina Franklin and so many more.

SiriusXM’s Comedians in Quarantine channel will be available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (Channel 105), and to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM’s recently announced free streaming access period through May 31. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree.

