Showtime’s “More Funny Women of a Certain Age” Tell You Which Women Comics You Should Be Paying Attention To Right Now

Carole Montgomery’s smash hit tour Funny Women of a Certain Age had a giant television debut on Showtime last year, becoming the highest rated premiere of a stand up special special on the platform all year. Montgomery is back with five more fabulous funny females over fifty for another Showtime hour that premieres this Saturday, March 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. Titled More Funny Women of a Certain Age, the new hour will feature Carole along with Carline Rhea, Carol Leifer, Tammy Pescatelli, Thea Vidale and Julia Scotti. Filmed at the Bell House in Brooklyn, MORE FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE is the second installment of the hit comedy showcase from Montgomery and producer Dave Goldberg.

Last year, we celebrated the series debut by asking the 2019 slate to tell us which legendary women inspired them to get on stage. This year, we’ve asked the FWOACA to tell us their favorite funny women who you might not know about, yet, and they gave us six great names to keep an eye on.

“Women of a Certain Age” is the brainchild of comedian Carole Montgomery, bringing women over 40 to stages across the country.

Watch More Funny Women of a Certain Age on Saturday, March 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

Carole Montgomery Gives Love to Liz Miele

With dozens of television appearances, and headlining sets all over the country, Carole Montgomery has been called one of the pioneering female comics of the modern era, and now she has created a brilliant tour and scored the best premiere of a comedy special in 2019 on Showtime. It is the first TV comedy special to feature female comics over the age of 50. Carole picked New York up and coming comedy star Liz Miele as someone we should all be watching.

“I first met Liz when I moved back to NYC 14 years ago. Her work ethic is some of the strongest I’ve ever seen in a comic. She is always writing and striving to get stronger as a comic. It’s paying off in big ways all these years later. She’s currently selling out venues a a headliner across the country.”

Liz has been doing stand up since she was too young to be in a bar, and now she’s a New York favorite. She’s been profiled by The New Yorker, she wrote and produced an animated series, and co-starred in another web series she produced called Apt C3 with Carmen Lynch. Miele got her first taste of notoriety when a bit on feminist sex positions went viral, and now we all know her as the really funny comedian who runs marathons and really loves cats. She tours all over the country and the world and she’s a killer.

Carol Leifer Says Check Out Stephanie Blum

Comedian, writer, producer and actress Carol Liefer started her stand up career in the 70’s was discovered by Letterman in the 80’s and has also had a killer stand up career as well as a phenomenal television career, writing for The Larry Sanders Show, Saturday Night Live and Seinfeld, and currently a consulting producer on Curb Your Enthusiasm. She’s a true trailblazer for all women in comedy and her pick for the up and coming funny female you need to check out is Stephanie Blum.

“I’ve worked with her many times and she always makes me laugh. She’s opened for me a few times and I love it, but I really have to be on my game because she always kills! Go to StephanieBlum.com.

Blum is a Brooklyn native, a mother of three and former school psychologist. Currently living in LA, Blum stars in her own one woman stage show, “When I Cough, I Wet Myself.” Look for her new book and solo show coming in the Fall.

Julia Scotti Loves Nikki Black!

Jersey Native Julia Scotti (known as Rick Scotti until the age of 48), is a nationally headlining comedian, former teacher, author, speaker, and woman of transgendered experience. She was a quarter-finalist and fan favorite on season 11 of America’s Got Talent on NBC in 2016. Scotti has opened for Lou Rawls, Chicago, and Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. After beginning her transition, she left comedy to teach. Ten years later she returned to the stage and made it to the quarter finals on AGT. Julia recommends checking out Nikki Black.

“I first met Nikki several years ago at a gig outside of Philadelphia. She was just getting started in comedy and was so delightfully original and funny that I couldn’t take my eyes off of her. Well now she’s out in L.A. and her career is taking off. She is definitely a future “Woman of a Certain Age” but you won’t get her on the show for many years yet.”

Black is a Los Angeles based comedian and writer who has been featured in Reductress and Athena Talks, and she has served as a panelist on Al Jazeera’s The Stream. She has been featured in Hell Yes Fest (New Orleans), the Women in Comedy Festival (Boston), She Devil Comedy Festival (NYC), and $5 Comedy Festival (Philadelphia). She is a breast cancer survivor and a Pisces.

Caroline Rhea Recommends Helen Keaney

Caroline Rhea is a stand-up comedian and actress, best known for her role as Hilda Spellman on the ABC hit series Sabrina The Teenage Witch, and numerous comedy specials on Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime. She hosts Caroline and Friends, her hit game show for Game Show Network, is a regular panelist on ABC’s Match Game with Alec Baldwin, and is often on other game shows such as Hollywood Squares and Funny You Should Ask. Caroline was the host of the Caroline Rhea Show, has appeared as Linda Flynn Fletcher on Phineas and Ferb for over 10 seasons, and has guest starred on many hit series,. Most recently, she can be seen on the dais of Comedy Central’s Roast of Alec Baldwin. This marks Caroline’s 30th year as a stand up comedian. Caroline picked Helen Keaney as the comic you should be watching.

“Helen is truly funny. She’s charming and smart and the audience loves her!”

Keaney began her career in New York City at The Boston Comedy Club and The Comic Strip and landed a gig hosting “Short Attention Span Theater” on Comedy Central. She did the voice for the spunky female lead on the popular game “Pandemonium,” and has appeared on A&E’s “An Evening at the Improv,” Lifetime’s “Girl’s Night Out,” VH-1’s “Stand-up Spotlight,” NBC’s “Friday Night,” and Comedy Central’s “Make Me Laugh.” You’ve seen her in a long list of commercials, the Feature film Tooth Fairy 2 and on Prime Time on HSN.

Thea Vidale Wants Everyone to Know About Caroline Picard

Thea Vidale started comedy in Houston, got a big break on a Rodney Dangerfield special and has been performing on television and stages ever since. She starred in her own sitcom Thea, earning a People’s Choice nomination and has a long list of television appearances to her credit including a run with the WWE. Thea picked Caroline Picard as one of her favorite females you should check out.

“Caroline is folksy real and a favorite every where she goes. Audiences come back to see her over and over again. The two of us did a military show for our troops overseas and she had them in the palm of her hand. And man, can she cook!”

Picard, known as “The Cajun Queen” has been described as the loud and untamed voice of the boomer generation and can usually be seen in her signature red boots, with an “I don’t give a damn” attitude. She is a favorite at Bike Rallies and with the troops overseas. She has done three tours in Iraq, as well as Kosovo. She’s also an Actor/Associate Producer on “Fist Full of Pills” which was presented an “Honorary Award” at The Just For Laughs international festival in Montreal, in 2005.

Tammy Pescatelli Wants You to Watch Women Everywhere!

Tammy Pescatelli has a killer history in stand up, and this is her biggest year yet. In addition to being featured in Showtime’s More Funny Women of a Certain Age, Tammy just released an album, Throwback Tammy, has a brand new special coming out later this month titled Way After School Special, and just starred in a romantic comedy feature film, That’s Amore.

“This goes out to all of my comedy sisters who paved the way, the ones in this special, the ones who came before and those that will follow!

It’s hard for me to pick one woman. Not because I am indecisive or a kiss ass. It’s because I know what it takes to survive in this industry. Especially for the veteran female standup- the one who was the only woman on a show, the one that had to stay in the comedy condo with all the guys, the one who was told after crushing it; “I don’t normally like women, but YOU’RE funny”. Every single one of those women who put in the time, dulled down their appearance, sloughed off harassing comments by audience members, bookers and fellow comedians is my inspiration! I don’t want to do to women what Hollywood has done for decades- spotlight only one of us! I choose ALL OF US!!!”

Read more comedy news.

Read more comedy news.