Saturday May 30: Daily Links

SATURDAY 5.30

NEWS STORIES

Blood of Recovered Covid-19 Patients Selling Like Hot Cakes

Wanna make some serious money in the blood game ?

Beat Covid 19

Jeffrey Gurian looks like a million bucks.

Read more at wsj.com.

Cops Fire Rubber Bullets At Journalist In Louisville

It’s very easy to implement social distancing when rubber bullets are raining down on you.

This just happened on live tv. Wow, what a douche bag. pic.twitter.com/dQKheEcCvb — Christopher Bishop (@ChrisBishopL1C4) May 30, 2020

Guy Outs Undercover Cop Heading Into Protest

These dudes are no Donnie Brosco.

Derek Chauvin’s Wife Files For Divorce

After 10 years of marriage, Derek Chauvin’s wife has filed for divorced – a day after he was charged with third degree murder. Derek might have trouble making any alimony payments.

Read more at nbcnews.

Watch a Space X Rocket Blow Up on the Pad

Sure it looks cool. Who doesn’t like to see a rocket explode ?

Oh yeah two astronauts.

Via digg.

In Non Riot News: Key West Kids Graduate On Jet Skis

How is this different from any other Key West High School graduation?

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT

Woody Allen Calls Ronan Farrow’s Work ‘Shoddy,’

Ronan Farrow may have won the Pulitzer Prize but that doesn’t stop his sister’s husband from trolling

him.

Woody, you are lucky Frank Sinatra is dead.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Kylie Jenner is Mad at Forbes

Forbes doesn’t think Kylie Jenner is a billionaire and has an article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and

a ‘web of lies’ to inflate her net worth.

Just wait until her new foot cream is out.

Read more at tmz.com.

GOING VIRAL

Supercut: Everytime Mr Blue Sky Comes On In A Movie

Sure it gets used a lot but that doesnt mean you’re not happy to hear it.

Via digg.

