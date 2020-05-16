Saturday May 16: Daily Links

THURSDAY 4.16

NEWS STORIES

New York Barber Works illicitly and Gets Covid-19

Well you really wanted a haircut so bad that you went and got an underground haircut. Now your barber has the nasty bug

But your shelf looks great!

Read more at cnn.com.

JCPenney Files for Bankruptcy

JCPenney is the latest big company to file for bankruptcy.

Now where will 18 year olds get their first credit card?

Read more at cnn.com.

New York Rich Neighborhoods have emptied By 40 Percent

When the going get tough the rich get going going and they are already gone.

This could ruin the butler and caviar industries.

Read more at nytimes.com.

Roughly 5% of residents — about 420,000 people — left New York City between March 1 and May 1, an analysis of multiple sources of aggregated smartphone location data shows. In the very wealthiest blocks, residential population decreased by 40% or more. https://t.co/6Lpcs9kScn pic.twitter.com/78Hs4fdYn4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 15, 2020

Hackers Claim They Have Trump’s ‘Dirty Laundry’ and Want $42 Million to Give It Back



I make my living off the evening news

Just give me something-something I can use

People love it when you lose,

They love dirty laundry

Well, I coulda been an actor, but I wound up here

I just have to look good, I don’t have to be clear

Come and whisper in my ear

Give us dirty laundry

Read more at vice.com.

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT

Jerry Bruckheimer: ‘Not Sure’ If Depp Will Be In Next ‘Pirates’ Film



Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says he’s ‘going to have to see’ if Johnny Depp will be in the 6th Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. Disney film chief Sean Bailey said in 2018 that he wanted ‘new energy and vitality’ in the popular franchise, inferring that Depp was out in the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. Working title: Pirates Of The Caribbean: Search For New Blood.

Read more at nme.com.

Devo Selling Energy Dome Face Shields To Fight Corona Virus

As part of their 40th Anniversary celebration, Devo is selling their iconic Energy Dome helmet as face shields to help fight the Corona Virus. The band would not comment on plans to make ‘Girl U Want’ blow up dolls for incels.

Read more at ew.com.

Coen Brothers-Scripted Scarface Remake Names Its Director

Luca Guadagnino has signed on to direct a remake of Scarface, with a script from The Coen Brothers. Guadagnino previously did the Oscar-winning film, ‘Call Me By Your Name’. Producers denied reports that instead of Tony having an uncomfortable attraction to his sister, he’ll have it for his best friend Manny.

Read more at nypost.com.

Cate Blanchett Almost Played A Dwarf In Lord Of The Rings

The Academy Award winning actress recently said that even through she played Galadriel in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, she also tried to convince Peter Jackson to give her a second, secret role as a bearded dwarf featuring a banquet scene. Representatives for Jackson deny reports that Blanchett did have a cameo role as a crushed civilian in his remake of King Kong.

Read more at nme.com.

GOING VIRAL

Animal Crossing Musicians Perform Theme Song Virtually

In case those of you playing Animal Crossing haven’t heard the theme song enough after hundreds of hours of playing, here it is live by the musicians.

Via digg.

