Saturday June 6: Daily Links

SATURDAY 6.6

NEWS STORIES

Richmond Is Giving Up Robert E. Lee Statue

Richmond Virginia is finally agreeing that the Robert E. Lee statue needs to go. This kind of makes sense. If people who protest the government are terrorist then the confederate army must be super terrorists.

Who wants to look at a super terrorist statue!?

Read more at npr.org.

Everyday Activities Ranked by How Dangerous for Coronavirus Exposure

Here’s a guide using a always helpful Venn diagram to show you which activities put you at the most risk when returning to the world.

Can we just make sure to say no matter what weddings are still off the table?? 2020 is already stressful enough to make us try to squeeze back into formal wear.

Risk ranking of everyday activities for #COVID19, according to an infectious-disease expert pic.twitter.com/kNQ5PbGE70 — Insider (@thisisinsider) June 3, 2020

Fox News Posts Graphic to Say Black Death is Great for Economy

You got to hand it to Fox, they never fail to show their true colors.

Golden Gate Bridge’s New Renovations Create Deafening Whistle Throughout Bay Area



Relax it’s just the Golden Gate Bridge, not the 2020 trumpets of the apocalypse…yet.

Read more at kqed.org.

Anthony J.:

“Engineers designed new sides for the sidewalk to help with wind resistance but didn’t take into account the EXTREME sound it creates when wind passes through it. The bridge sings crazy songs now it’s so trippy. It hurts the ears and unbearable it’s that loud.” pic.twitter.com/GWdVia1GNS — Mark Krueger (@markkrueg) June 6, 2020

THANK YOU!!!! Here’s the sound from Land’s End pic.twitter.com/JjEWy6zrlX — chilibrianno (@chilibrianno) June 6, 2020

Miami’s ‘Elite Of The Elite’ Bike Police Unit is Shades of ‘Reno 911’

Come on is this really real? Like really, really real? How clueless can you be that you are in for a ball busting?

Where’s the paddle board Police?

Via digg.

EXCLUSIVE: “These officers are the elite of the elite”.

A look at @MiamiPD’s Bike Response Team- a specialized unit deployed to handle large crowds and protests. I’m LIVE at 6 on @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/4ejZk1w0iV — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) June 4, 2020

SPORTS

UFC Fight Island To Open July 11

The UFC’s Fight Island is set to open July 11th. The fights will take place in a small arena, private, top notch training facilities for the fighters and an octagon on the beach. Dana White denied reports that he’s offered Braun Strowman and Peter Dinklage deals to fight in UFC under the name Master Blaster.

Read more at tmz.

ENTERTAINMENT

Emily Ratajkowski’s Husband Apologizes for Dropping “N Bomb “

Ever notice in pictures of this world class beauty she will sometimes be standing next to a basket of dirty laundry? That laundry is her husband. Here’s the kicker. He drops the n word casually!

How did he get her? WTF!

Read more at pagesix.com.

John Mulaney’s Third Amendment Joke Foreshadowed Today

The Mayor of DC doesn’t want the army in DC. Trump Does.

Can John Mulaney be the Judge? But judge it on February 29, 2020.

John Mulaney made this Third Amendment joke on February 29, 2020 pic.twitter.com/gepawuOoSG — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 5, 2020

Cate Blanchett Suffered A Minor Head Injury In A Chainsaw Accident

Like a lot of people, quarantine hasn’t been easy for Cate Blanchett. In addition to home schooling her 5 year daughter, the Oscar-winning actress suffered ‘a little nick’ to her head after a clumsy encounter with a chainsaw. Blanchett gave no specific reason as to what she was doing with the power tool, but reps did deny a report that she was practicing to play Leatherface in a reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Read more at people.com.

Remember Wearing ‘I Can’t Breathe” T-Shirts Led To Selma Oscar Snub

Actor David Oyelowo said that when the cast of Selma wore ‘I Can’t Breathe’ T-shirts to the New York premiere back in 2014, members of the Academy called the studio and the film’s producers to complain. The film’s release coincided with the death of Eric Garner while in police attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling illegal cigarettes. While the film drew universal raves, the film only received two Oscar nominations and led to the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag. Director Ava DuVernay confirmed Oyelowo’s account via Twitter with ‘True story’. The Academy also responded on Twitter saying ‘Ava & David, we hear you. Unacceptable. We’re committed to progress’. Next hashtag: #OscarsSlowToBeWoke

Read more at ew.com.

Inside Look at Creepy Promoters and Hot Girl Recruiting for Clubs

Pre pandemic promoters were using women as props to lure men into spending money at their clubs.

Face masks are really going to put a damper on the biz.

Read more at nypost.com.

GOING VIRAL

Box Falls Out Of, Returns To Truck….Twice.

A driver captured a box falling from, and returning to, a storage truck twice in a matter of seconds. David Blaine will try to recreate this on the West Side Highway later this year.

Via autoblog.com.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.