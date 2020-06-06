Saturday June 6: Daily Links

Richmond Virginia is finally agreeing that the Robert E. Lee statue needs to go. This kind of makes sense. If people who protest the government are terrorist then the confederate army must be super terrorists.
Who wants to look at a super terrorist statue!?
Here’s a guide using a always helpful Venn diagram to show you which activities put you at the most risk when returning to the world.
Can we just make sure to say no matter what weddings are still off the table?? 2020 is already stressful enough to make us try to squeeze back into formal wear.
Risk ranking of everyday activities for #COVID19, according to an infectious-disease expert pic.twitter.com/kNQ5PbGE70
— Insider (@thisisinsider) June 3, 2020
You got to hand it to Fox, they never fail to show their true colors.
Here's the graphic as it aired.https://t.co/h0nP5IoTUy pic.twitter.com/201rNVXeZL
— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) June 5, 2020
Relax it’s just the Golden Gate Bridge, not the 2020 trumpets of the apocalypse…yet.
Anthony J.:
“Engineers designed new sides for the sidewalk to help with wind resistance but didn’t take into account the EXTREME sound it creates when wind passes through it. The bridge sings crazy songs now it’s so trippy. It hurts the ears and unbearable it’s that loud.” pic.twitter.com/GWdVia1GNS
— Mark Krueger (@markkrueg) June 6, 2020
THANK YOU!!!! Here’s the sound from Land’s End pic.twitter.com/JjEWy6zrlX
— chilibrianno (@chilibrianno) June 6, 2020
Come on is this really real? Like really, really real? How clueless can you be that you are in for a ball busting?
Where’s the paddle board Police?
EXCLUSIVE: “These officers are the elite of the elite”.
A look at @MiamiPD’s Bike Response Team- a specialized unit deployed to handle large crowds and protests. I’m LIVE at 6 on @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/4ejZk1w0iV
— Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) June 4, 2020
The UFC’s Fight Island is set to open July 11th. The fights will take place in a small arena, private, top notch training facilities for the fighters and an octagon on the beach. Dana White denied reports that he’s offered Braun Strowman and Peter Dinklage deals to fight in UFC under the name Master Blaster.
Ever notice in pictures of this world class beauty she will sometimes be standing next to a basket of dirty laundry? That laundry is her husband. Here’s the kicker. He drops the n word casually!
How did he get her? WTF!
View this post on Instagram
The idea that it does not go without saying that the lives of black people matter is disgusting and unacceptable. The fact that I feel compelled to remind you that black lives matter while millions of people across the world scream it directly into deaf ears is absurd. I have been struggling to find the right words to express how all of this makes me feel, and I could sum those feelings up in one word; useless. Myself and the people who look like me have by and large done nothing to change the way black people are treated in America. I feel guilty getting up on a soapbox and saying anything at all. I feel like I’m overstepping. I only hope that maybe some of the people who aren’t listening might listen to me because of my privilege. As I type this there are people who look like me acting as provocateurs during protests where they should stand silently and protect the people who are out there desperately pleading to be treated humanely. Again. Why are there people in the streets every day asking to be acknowledged as human? Why does it seem like there are still thousands or millions of people prepared to debate that they deserve the basic rights they’re asking for? The system is broken and it has been broken. If we organize we can unseat these foul pigs and try to fix it. There is no hope in trying to reform them. I want anyone and everyone to tell me what I can and should do to help and I promise I will do it. I want anyone who is a cop to eat a giant plate of shit and die. I want anyone making excuses for police to shut the fuck up forever.
A post shared by Despot (@despotroast) on
The Mayor of DC doesn’t want the army in DC. Trump Does.
Can John Mulaney be the Judge? But judge it on February 29, 2020.
John Mulaney made this Third Amendment joke on February 29, 2020 pic.twitter.com/gepawuOoSG
— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 5, 2020
Like a lot of people, quarantine hasn’t been easy for Cate Blanchett. In addition to home schooling her 5 year daughter, the Oscar-winning actress suffered ‘a little nick’ to her head after a clumsy encounter with a chainsaw. Blanchett gave no specific reason as to what she was doing with the power tool, but reps did deny a report that she was practicing to play Leatherface in a reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
Actor David Oyelowo said that when the cast of Selma wore ‘I Can’t Breathe’ T-shirts to the New York premiere back in 2014, members of the Academy called the studio and the film’s producers to complain. The film’s release coincided with the death of Eric Garner while in police attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling illegal cigarettes. While the film drew universal raves, the film only received two Oscar nominations and led to the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag. Director Ava DuVernay confirmed Oyelowo’s account via Twitter with ‘True story’. The Academy also responded on Twitter saying ‘Ava & David, we hear you. Unacceptable. We’re committed to progress’. Next hashtag: #OscarsSlowToBeWoke
Pre pandemic promoters were using women as props to lure men into spending money at their clubs.
Face masks are really going to put a damper on the biz.
A driver captured a box falling from, and returning to, a storage truck twice in a matter of seconds. David Blaine will try to recreate this on the West Side Highway later this year.
確かにトラックの後ろにはカルマン渦ができるけど
こんなに上手くいくのかな😂 pic.twitter.com/Xcb5QJKxcJ
— 台湾交通事故bot (@tw_kotsujiko) June 3, 2020
