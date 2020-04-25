Saturday April 25: Daily Links

SATURDAY 4.25

NEWS STORIES

Coronavirus Shutdown has One Million Kegs of Beer Going Stale

A big part of the beer industry sales are concerts, stadiums, live events, and bars and with the coronavirus shut down around one million kegs of beer are going stale. What are they going to do with them???

I volunteer as tribute!

Read more at wsj.com.

SPORTS

Aaron Rodgers Has a Few Words For That You Packers QB Draft Pick

Aaron Rogers on the Packers drafting a QB: “They’re not going to be able to beat me out anytime soon.”

You just got Discount Double Checked, bitch.

Read more at yahoo.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

A Look at All the Original Netflix Series Cancelled So Far This Year

A final goodbye to all the less than satisfactory shows Netflix laid to rest this year.

In retrospect, AJ and the Queen really shouldn’t have gone with that cliff hanger ending.

Read more at google news.

Richard Gere Dad Again at Age 70

Now before you get upset that Richard Gere is little old to be a dad….rest easy knowing the step dad will be much younger.

So everyone wins.

Read more at popculture.com.

Chris Hemsworth as Hulk Hogan !?

“I am a real American

fight for the rights of every man

I’m a real American

fight for what’s right

fight for your life”

Read more at screenrant.com.

Beatles vs Stones 2020

In response to Paul McCartney’s recent comments that The Beatles were a better band than the Stones, Mick Jagger responded that ‘one band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn’t exist’. We’re still waiting for a Ringo vs Charlie Watts air drum battle.

Read more at rollingstone.com.

Seth MacFarlane Calls Out Oprah For Promoting Dr.Phil, Dr Oz and Jenny McCarthy

Seth wants you to know that sure Oprah did some good shit but still she brought some assholes to national fame.

In other news, Family Guy sucks.

Via digg.

Eddie Van Halen Went Gangsta On Fred Durst

According to a new book, a 2001 collaboration between Limp Bizkit and Eddie Van Halen ended so badly that Van Halen put a gun to Fred Durst’s head until all of Eddie’s gear was safely packed into his assault vehicle. Now we know who’s the real life Nice Guy Eddie!

Read more at toofab.com.

Alt-Rock Band Revisits Classic 80s Videos Moments

For their video ‘No Secrets’, the Canadian alt-rock band The Treble recreates moments from classic 80s videos with remarkable detail. For their next clip, the band is going to do a frame for frame remake of ‘November Rain’.

Via digg.

GOING VIRAL

Budweiser Updates The Whassup Ads

Using new audio, Budweiser is now airing the classic ‘Whassup’ ads as a reminder to check up on people during quarantine. Reps declined to comment on whether or not they are bringing back Spuds Mackenzie to promote social distancing.

Read more at thedrum.com.

