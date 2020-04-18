Saturday April 18: Daily Links

Now this is starting to feel personal. Now because of climate change, a “megadrought” appears to be emerging in the western U.S
When do we get the locusts?
Finally, something you can learn from a movie that’s applicable in real life.
A kayaker takes social distancing to the next level. Aviation found the uninjured male stranded on a remote island in Jamaica Bay, Queens. Missing for over 12 hours the male signaled for help by starting a fire & spelling out help using nearby sticks before being found.
There’s no need to burn through that signing bonus early on a $5,000 purple suit because the NFL has announced that there will be no dress code for the upcoming draft. Goodell is a kind and generous man.
Finally some good news. Fiona Apple’s new album is being called a masterpiece.
In other news, Kanye has a red hat.
Too Hot To Handle is a new Netflix reality show that punished the contestants for masturbating or any sexual contact. Welcome…to attractive Incel Island.
It’s the video game about nothing whose rights to create will cost everything.
Can you imagine a game about nothing?
SEINFELD GAME PITCH
To show our vision of what it could be.
Please share and retweet to show your support for making this a real game!
See more at https://t.co/JwK3TyrurA#seinfeldgame pic.twitter.com/EpO9vyQGLe
They say stupid talk comes in threes. Drew Oz and now Phil have all apologized for talking shit in order to grab some prime TV news time.
Dr. J hope you’ve learned to tick a lock.
Dr. Phil McGraw Says He "Probably Used Bad Examples" In Comments About Coronavirus "Fallout"
Saved By The Bell is getting a reboot nut none of the kids its aimed towards are going to understand it in a socially distanced world.
C’mon is it CGI !? How in the hell is this real?
Is this a scene from the new Matrix?
Oh his knee touched? OK no biggie
