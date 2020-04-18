Saturday April 18: Daily Links

SATURDAY 4.18

NEWS STORIES

WTF!? Now a ‘Megadrought’

Now this is starting to feel personal. Now because of climate change, a “megadrought” appears to be emerging in the western U.S

When do we get the locusts?

Read more at usatoday.com.

Guy Makes Giant HELP Sign While Stranded On Island, Actually Gets Him Saved

Finally, something you can learn from a movie that’s applicable in real life.

Via digg.com.

A kayaker takes social distancing to the next level. #NYPD Aviation found the uninjured male stranded on a remote island in Jamaica Bay, Queens. Missing for over 12 hours the male signaled for help by starting a fire & spelling out help using nearby sticks before being found. pic.twitter.com/cqYqz8tLFG — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) April 17, 2020

SPORTS

Great News NFL Prospects, There Will Be No Dress Code For The Digital Draft Next Week

There’s no need to burn through that signing bonus early on a $5,000 purple suit because the NFL has announced that there will be no dress code for the upcoming draft. Goodell is a kind and generous man.

Read more at tmz.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Fiona Apple Scores Perfect 10

Finally some good news. Fiona Apple’s new album is being called a masterpiece.

In other news, Kanye has a red hat.

Read more at pitchfork.com.

New Netflix Island Reality Show Bans Sex

Too Hot To Handle is a new Netflix reality show that punished the contestants for masturbating or any sexual contact. Welcome…to attractive Incel Island.

Read more at theringer.com.

Seinfeld Video Game Pitch Goes Viral

It’s the video game about nothing whose rights to create will cost everything.

Read more at hollywoodreporter.com.

Can you imagine a game about nothing? @IvanRDixon and I have created a – 📣SEINFELD GAME PITCH 📣 To show our vision of what it could be. ✨Please share and retweet to show your support for making this a real game! ✨ See more at https://t.co/JwK3TyrurA#seinfeldgame pic.twitter.com/EpO9vyQGLe — Jacob Janerka (@JacobJanerka) April 17, 2020

Doctor Phil is Latest TV Doc To Walk Back Nutty Talk

They say stupid talk comes in threes. Drew Oz and now Phil have all apologized for talking shit in order to grab some prime TV news time.

Dr. J hope you’ve learned to tick a lock.

Read more at yahoo.com.

Dr. Phil McGraw Says He “Probably Used Bad Examples” In Comments About Coronavirus “Fallout” https://t.co/NxOW8pgQHQ pic.twitter.com/jYhatsPa3i — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 17, 2020

Trailer Released For Saved By The Bell Reboot

Saved By The Bell is getting a reboot nut none of the kids its aimed towards are going to understand it in a socially distanced world.

https://twitter.com/i/events/1250745068971012106

GOING VIRAL

Finally a True Standing Double Backflip On Grass

C’mon is it CGI !? How in the hell is this real?

Is this a scene from the new Matrix?

Oh his knee touched? OK no biggie

Via digg.

