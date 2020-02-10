Sam Morril is Dropping a New Hour Tonight on YouTube With Comedy Central

Sam Morril’s second one-hour special is dropping tonight at midnight for East Coasters, and 9pm for you Westies. Sam Morril: I Got This, will premiere on Comedy Central’s Stand-Up YouTube channel, where it will remain available to stream at any time.

Watch Sam on Lights Out with David Spade tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT before the midnight drop. Morril will also interact with fans during the Midnight premiere in real time on the special’s YouTube watch page at standup.com/sammorril.

Anyone who follows New York comedy knows Sam Morril and knows he is one of the most original voices coming up in comedy today. He’s dark, he’s hilarious and he’s fearless and he’s also a tremendous writer. “I Got This” spotlights Morril’s talent for hilariously stating the obvious to the oblivious, contrasting his everyman sensibility against the outrageous characters and situations he encounters as a touring comedian and native New Yorker. In “I Got This,” Morril uses his observational wit to speak on the low bar for being a good guy, refereeing fights between his loud neighbors, how captivating true-crime entertainment raises the bar for murderers, his untrendy rec-center gym, meeting a real-life Cleveland vigilante named The White Knight, and much more.

He is a regular on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar, where he appears frequently when not touring cities across the nation. He was named one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch in 2011 and has performed multiple stand-up sets on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late, Late Show with James Corden and Conan. He’s also had stints on Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent, @midnight with Chris Hardwick, and Inside Amy Schumer. In 2015, Morril recorded his debut album, Class Act, with Comedy Central Records, which went to #1 on iTunes and made numerous top 10 lists, and appeared on season four of Comedy Central’s The Half Hour. His first one hour special, Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence premiered on Comedy Central in 2018. Morril was the host of his very own show on MSG called People Talking Sports, which ran for two seasons and received an Emmy® nomination. Morril also has a cameo in the Academy Award nominated film, Joker.

Sam’s first one-hour special, Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence, is currently available on cc.com and the Comedy Central App, no login required.

Fans can follow Morril on Twitter at @sammorril and Comedy Central Stand-Up at @standup to join the social conversation around the special.

Morril and Hillary Robbie are Executives Producers for Sam Morril: I Got This. Anne Harris and Bill McGrath are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

