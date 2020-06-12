Ricky Velez Will Record His First Stand Up Special with HBO

Very excited to share the news that Ricky Velez is recording his first stand up special with HBO to tape later this year. Judd Apatow is producing, he and Velez just recently worked together on the movie The King of Staten Island, out today. Not only did Velez have a great part in the film – he plays a buddy to Pete Davidson’s character- Velez also co-produced the movie, shadowing Apatow on set and punching up scripts.

Mike Bonfiglio will direct the special and produce with Josh Church. Bonfiglio and Apatow also previously teamed with Bonfiglio on HBO’s May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers, as well as The Zen Diaries of Gary Shandling,

Velez is a powerhouse, and untapped talent who is perfectly poised to become the next Judd Apatow backed comedy star. He’s been a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, and has appeared on Netflix’s Master of None, HBO’s Crashing and Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar.

We met him when he was competing as a fresh young face for Caroline’s Comedy Club’s “New York’s Funniest Comedian” competition. Even then he was impressive, and he’s come pretty far since then, routinely crushing on stage with a really sharp perspective and a very original point of view.

“I met Ricky Velez when he acted in, and co-produced, The King Of Staten Island,” Judd Apatow told Deadline. “He is a brilliantly funny and insightful comedic voice. I am so excited to get to work with him on his first HBO special.”

Velez is thrilled with the team and with appearing on HBO, telling Deadline that his family couldn’t afford premium cable when he was growing up, so he stole it. “Now I get to be on it,” said Velez. “This is such an honor, thank you Nina Rosenstein and HBO for this insane opportunity. Also, Judd, who has been a true mentor and supportive in every way possible.”

