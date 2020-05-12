Remember George Carlin Tonight With an All Star Live Stream from the National Comedy Center

Norman Lear, Lewis Black, Brian Regan, Judah Friedlander, Mark Normand, Jim Norton, Colin Quinn, Steven Wright, Alan Zweibel and more will join Kelly Carlin to take part in a very special live stream birthday event to honor one of the greatest comedians in history: George Carlin.

The event is put together by The National Comedy Center, the nation’s official cultural institution and non-profit museum dedicated to comedy, and home to the George Carlin Archives.

Today would have been Carlin’s 83rd birthday. Titled, “Laughing Matters: Carlin’s Legacy” the live streamed special will celebrate the comedian’s life, career and legacy and will launch the center’s new “Laughing Matters” series streaming on its new online content platform, National Comedy Center Anywhere.

Tune in at at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT and don’t miss a minute.

The event will feature comedians, comedy writers, producers and friends who will reflect on Carlin’s art and long-standing influence, including conversations with Norman Lear, Judd Apatow, Sebastian Maniscalco, Lewis Black, Jim Norton and George Carlin’s daughter Kelly Carlin, along with tributes from Tim Allen, Elayne Boosler, Bill Engvall, Judah Friedlander, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Penn Jillette, Maz Jobrani, George Lopez, Mark Normand, Russell Peters, Colin Quinn, Brian Regan, Alex Winter, Steven Wright and Alan Zweibel, with more anticipated to join the event in the coming days.

“Laughing Matters: Carlin’s Legacy” will be live streamed at ComedyCenter.org/Carlin with a simulcast via Facebook Live on the National Comedy Center Facebook page .

“With laughter more important than ever in this challenging time, we are thrilled to honor the legacy and influence of George Carlin with this special event, and join with our comedy community to celebrate what his work has meant to all of us – and, in turn, what it means to have a cultural institution that exists to preserve these stories and legacies of comedy,” said Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center Executive Director. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to the National Comedy Center to see the George Carlin Archives up close, and to experience all the exhibits at our state-of-the-art museum, once we can re-open.”

The National Comedy Center was recently named the “Best New Museum” in the country by USA Today and one of TIME magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places” shortly before it was closed as a COVID-19 precaution on March 16th.

The National Comedy Center will also be adding exclusive video content and rare archival material from its George Carlin exhibit and archives to its new National Comedy Center Anywhere online platform, along with highlights from past National Comedy Center Dialogues on Carlin’s career. Most of this content has never before been seen outside of the National Comedy Center museum.

Tune-in at ComedyCenter.org/Carlin on Tuesday, May 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

