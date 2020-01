A Sheriff’s department wanted to warn the townspeople about a “Large boulder the size of a small boulder” that was blocking the highway.

Witness identification must be great in this town.

Via Twitter.

Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020

