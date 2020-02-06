Nick Lachey’s Wife Addresses Her Today Show Appearance

Nick Lachey’s wife Tweeted about her appearance on the Today show and how she reacted to Hoda’s question.

Turns out that Nick had sent flowers to Jessica when he and his current wife were on a break. Unfortunately, everyone’s still going to think she’s a nut now.

How. I’d love to know. Truly… I think it’s weird accepting credit for something you didn’t do or give. Even weirder to bring up something so random. Just giving facts. Wanted to make sure we were truthful. 🥰 — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) February 5, 2020

