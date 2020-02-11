Natalie Portman’s Dress Featured The Names of Female Directors Not Nominated

Natalie Portman wore a dress to the Oscars that was embroidered with the names of all the female directors snubbed at this year’s award show. Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”) Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”), Céline Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”), and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”). Now there will be an OpEd piece somewhere about who Natalie snubbed with her dress awards.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

