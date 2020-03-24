Myq Kaplan Announces New Album

Myq Kaplan’s newest comedy album, a recording of his critically-acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival show A.K.A., is coming out May 8, 2020, on record label Blonde Medicine. In it, Myq takes you, the listener, and himself, and the universe, all of which are one entity, on a journey of kindness, from challenges like love, death, and bathrooms, through controversial topics like religion, politics, and Nickelback, into a spiritual land of ayahuasca, peace, and Kanye West, down the rabbit hole past all the turtles and back up again, covering everything there is, forwards and backwards and otherwise.

A.K.A. was originally performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2018 as a solo show entitled All Killing Aside, and was met with positive reviews all around. The Scotsman said “This excellent debut grasps towards metaphysical profundity while also being deeply, stupidly silly. And it’s to Kaplan’s huge credit that there’s so little showiness in his often masterful display of wordplay and logic-bending musings.”

The 17-track comedy album is about truth, love, and not murdering, guaranteed to appeal to all the not-murdering enthusiasts out there. A.K.A. was named by Myq Kaplan, AKA Mike Kaplan (named by himself and by someone else [namely his parents, another part of the universe that he is also a part of] respectively).

Myq Kaplan has performed on The Tonight Show, Conan, the Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Late Late Show with James Corden, and in his own Comedy Central Presents half-hour special. Myq’s one-hour special, “Small, Dork, and Handsome,” is now available on Amazon. He has been a finalist on Last Comic Standing and recently appeared on America’s Got Talent. His debut album Vegan Mind Meld was one of iTunes’ top 10 comedy albums of the year, and his last album No Kidding is one of the top billion albums of eternity.

Upcoming tour dates or live streaming shows or events to celebrate the release of A.K.A. will be announced soon.

Read more comedy news.