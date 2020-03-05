More Crank Yankers on the Way!

Our favorite prank callers are coming back for another season of the rebooted, rekindled, rekimmeled Comedy Central Series.

Comedy Central today ordered 20 more episodes of Crank Yankers on top of the new episodes coming at you when the current season resumes on March 17th at 10:30pm. The classic prank-phone-call-puppet-series rebooted last fall and was Comedy Central’s best series launch in six years in the 25-54 age group. The series reached a powerful 8.9 million viewers in the first half of the first season.

“The successful return of Crank Yankers in 2019 showed that the series is a timeless classic,” said Sarah Babineau, Head of Comedy Central Content and Creative Enterprises. “We can’t wait to see what America’s favorite dirty-talking pranksters have in store for next season!”

The current season of Crank Yankers features the biggest voices in comedy, including Jimmy Kimmel, Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Lil Rel Howery, Adam Carolla, Jeff Ross, Roy Wood Jr., David Alan Grier, Bobby Brown, Kathy Griffin, Will Forte, Nick Kroll, Thomas Lennon, Chelsea Peretti, Aubrey Plaza, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches, Bobby Moynihan, Brian Posehn, Kevin Nealon, Adam Pally, Abbi Jacobson, Derek Waters, Arturo Castro, Natasha Leggero, Demetri Martin, Paul Scheer, David Koechner, Iliza Shlesinger, Fortune Feimster, Punkie Johnson, Heidi Gardner, Jimmy O. Yang, Jim Florentine, Tony Barbieri, Tim & Eric, and Mikey Day.

Congratulations to the funniest assholes on television.

