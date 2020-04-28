Moontower to Hold Radio Festival All Week on SiriusXM Starting Today at Noon!

Moontower Comedy Festival, the #1 fan festival in the country has always put fans first and this year. With Corona Virus putting a halt to the annual Austin fest and all live comedy events, the organizers teamed up with SiriusXM to provide comedy fans everywhere with a taste of the Moontower experience, and the entire broadcast fest will be available for free to subscribers and non subscribers alike. And you don’t even have to fly to Austin.

The shows will be hosted with fresh commentary from Ron Bennington, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, The Sklar Brothers, Pete Lee, and Dana Gould, and will be comprised of fan favorite standup tracks from the comedians originally slated to appear in person.

The Virtual Moontower Comedy Festival Experience is not replacing Moontower- that’s been postponed until the fall. But it will give fans something to tide them over. The special programming will air starting today, April 28 – May 2 on SiriusXM’s Raw Dog channel 99. And it launches at noon ET.

Throughout the week, the festival’s shows are all being recreated using celebrity comedian hosts and standup tracks from the artists who would have performed at the event. The festival comes to life at noon on SiriusXM Raw Dog Comedy, featuring Moontower’s signature standup shows, such as SheBang, Unhinged, Bye Felicia, Blue Moon, NY’s Finest, and Stars In Bars.

“We are thrilled to work with SiriusXM to present the first-ever Moontower Virtual Comedy Festival in April, right when we would all be experiencing it live,” said Lietza Brass, Moontower Comedy Festival Director. “Rescheduling the festival to the fall created a huge void in the lives of our fans, staff, and artists, and SiriusXM’s innovative concept officially ranks them as the world’s most supportive collaborator. Together we’ve recreated the event virtually, filled with tons of exclusive sneak peeks, so fans can be thoroughly entertained before gathering in Austin this September.”

“We love being a part of Moontower every year and disappointed that we have to wait to attend the festival in person, but this is a fun way to recreate the experience for comedy fans,” said Jack Vaughn, SiriusXM’s Senior Vice President of Comedy Programming. “We are happy to team up with Moontower to deliver this event to listeners in the safety and convenience of their homes.”

The virtual Moontower Comedy Festival can be heard starting today, April 28th in five one hour segments starting at noon ET until 5pm ET, the fest continuing through Friday. Each days segments repeat beginning at 5pm and running until 10pm or you can binge the whole damn thing on Saturday May 2nd from noon till 10pm.

SiriusXM Raw Dog Comedy is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 99) and to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM’s recently announced free streaming access period through May 15. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree.

Or just click here to start streaming instantly at any time throughout the week.

