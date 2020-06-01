Monday June 2: Daily Links (Plus all Weekend Links)

MONDAY 6.1

NEWS STORIES

The World Joins George Floyd Protests

Well this has gotten embarrassing. The world thinks that we are human rights abusers.

At least we lead the world in corona-virus deaths.

Elon Musk Was ‘Overcome with Emotion’ over SpaceX Launch

Big Elon Musk had the best red pill of his life and the protests kept him from getting any real media time!

Why didn’t you use black astronauts, dummy!

National Guard Fires Paint Projectiles At People On Their Porch



No this isn’t Call of Duty, this is real life everyone.

The Space X Dragon Successfully Docked With The ISS

Here’s a spot of good news in an otherwise dark weekend. Also, they did not dock their penises here, so it’s SFWFH.

NYPD Cop Flashes White Power Hand Sign During Protest

An NYPD officer was caught on camera flashing a white power hand signal and laughing during the protests over the weekend. Maybe this guy was just a crisis actor.

Infowars Crew Allegedly Sets Fire To Homeless Man’s Belongings In Austin

This video of a homeless mans belonging’s being set on fire in Austin is going viral and the Infowars crew filming it is allegedly being blamed for the act. Maybe Alex Jones thinks setting fires keeps frogs from being gay.

An InfoWars crew here in Austin set fire to a homeless man's belongings and shared their despicable act through various social media accounts in an effort to demonize protestors, who I know for a fact would never do this.

Note at the end, he's shouting directly at the cameraman. https://t.co/9f5CojvkhZ — Eldon Katz (@eldon_katz) June 1, 2020

Rolex Store Gets Looted In NYC

Be on the look out for anyone selling Rolex’s on the street because you may be getting yourself a real bargain.

Rolex store in NYC’s SoHopic.twitter.com/1P8kF9RlG9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2020

Cops Arrest FBI Agent By Mistake

Seems like everyone is really looking down on the cops right now. Even other cops.

This video of cops accidentally arresting an FBI agent is amazing…. pic.twitter.com/4esFIDzxsy — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) June 1, 2020

SPORTS

J.R. Smith Beats Up Protester For Smashing His Car Window

Out of every car in LA you have to eff with J.R. Smith’s whip? Come on dude, do some intell.

Next time pick Scottie Pippen, he always chokes in big moments.

UFC’s Jon Jones Policing The Streets Of Albuquerque

Hey kids, stop breaking shit or Jon Jones is gonna drag your ass into the octagon.

Michael Jordan Finally Picks A Side

Michael Jordan released a statement coming out on the side of the protesters across the country. Doesn’t he realize cops buy Air Jordan’s too?

ENTERTAINMENT

Don Lemon Rips ‘Hollywood Elite’ for ‘Sitting in Your Mansions and Doing Nothing’



Most people get annoyed when celebs give their political opinions but Don Lemon WANTS to hear from them.

Yeah Betty White, speak the hell up.

Jake Paul Spotted At Protests

This is going to be great content for his channel because that’s what’s important right now. YouTube content.

The Beckhams Wants To Build An Escape Tunnel

David and Victoria Beckham are looking to build an escape tunnel that would link their London home to their luxury car garage in the event of a home invasion. They’ve also asked the local council for a security hut. When the renovations are finished, the couple is hoping the house can be used as a set piece for the next Bond movie.

Prince Harry Kept A Secret Facebook Account

From 2008 to 2012, Prince Harry kept a secret Facebook account under the name ‘Spike Wells’. The now-deleted account featured some of the UK’s top socialites among his 400 friends and listed Maun, Botswana – one of Harry’s favorite cities – as his hometown. The photo section featured pictures of Prince Harry with his then girlfriend Chelsy Davy, and a shot of three young men in matching hats – one of whom looks exactly like Harry. Royal officials deny reports that Prince William has a TikTok account under the name ‘Billy Spencer’.

Early Designs Of Baby Yoda Were…Not Good

Baby Yoda, the breakout star of Disney +’s The Mandalorian, went through a number of changes before making its appearance in the 5th episode. No fanboys were harmed during the making of this character.

Some early designs for Baby Yoda in ‘THE MANDALORIAN’ have been officially released. (Source: https://t.co/I9UeMiDPx5) pic.twitter.com/P3XORbrREl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 29, 2020

50 Cent Wants Andrew Cuomo As President

50 Cent endorsed Andrew Cuomo for President on his Instagram page after watching the New York Governor press briefing in response to the protests happening around the city. Reps for Fiddy would not respond to a report he’s already working the Governor trying to get the Secretary of Fine Arts post.

Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunites, Raises $1 Million For Charity

The cast of the Lord of the Rings reunited on Zoom and was able to raise $1 million for charity. Sauron was not invited.

GOING VIRAL

WEEKEND LINKS

NEWS STORIES

Hacktivist Group Anonymous Releases Video Allegedly Takes Down Minneapolis Police Department Website

Anonymous is back and they’ll be happy to know we’re all pretty into wearing masks now.

Mayor Of Chicago Ends Press Conference With A FU

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot closed out her Friday news conference by spelling out what she felt about the President’s criticism of how local Democratic leaders have handled protests. Members of the intelligence community are assisting the President decipher the missing consonants.

For those looking for the clip of @chicagosmayor Lori Lightfoot telling President @realDonaldTrump "f— you," here ya go. pic.twitter.com/bbGCxXZ09U — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) May 29, 2020

Larry Kramer Had Long Running Feud With Ed Koch



Larry Kramer hated Ed Koch so much that he didn’t want to share the same memorial space with him. Kramer, the AIDS activist and playwright who passed away on Wednesday – and Koch lived in the same building, and according to reports, the doormen had to go out of their way to make sure they didn’t cross paths. When a memorial plaque was placed to acknowledge Koch, Kramer demanded a guarantee from the building’s board of directors that when he passes away, his plaque would not be on the same side of the door as Koch. Even in death, Larry Kramer is still fighting the power.

Nike Release “Don’t Do It” Video against Racial Injustice and the Murder of George Floyd

Just Do it or Don’t Do it? We’re very impressionable so just be clear.

Blood of Recovered Covid-19 Patients Selling Like Hot Cakes

Wanna make some serious money in the blood game ?

Beat Covid 19

Jeffrey Gurian looks like a million bucks.

Cops Fire Rubber Bullets At Journalist In Louisville

It’s very easy to implement social distancing when rubber bullets are raining down on you.

This just happened on live tv. Wow, what a douche bag. pic.twitter.com/dQKheEcCvb — Christopher Bishop (@ChrisBishopL1C4) May 30, 2020

Guy Outs Undercover Cop Heading Into Protest

These dudes are no Donnie Brosco.

Derek Chauvin’s Wife Files For Divorce

After 10 years of marriage, Derek Chauvin’s wife has filed for divorced – a day after he was charged with third degree murder. Derek might have trouble making any alimony payments.

Watch a Space X Rocket Blow Up on the Pad

Sure it looks cool. Who doesn’t like to see a rocket explode ?

Oh yeah two astronauts.

In Non Riot News: Key West Kids Graduate On Jet Skis

How is this different from any other Key West High School graduation?

SPORTS

Mets Prospect Andrew Church Was Humiliated by Tim Tebow Stunt

Tim Tebow sold a ton of tee shirts but didn’t make the other minor league players feel like they were in in anything other than a traveling freak show

If you think that’s a stunt, Tebow married a woman

Roger Federer Tops Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes List Due To COVID.

Roger Federer made Forbes Magazine’s Highest Paid Athletes list – but only because other stars took a hit in pay due to the COVID-19. Federer made 106 million in prize money and endorsements beating out Cristiano Ronaldo (105 million) and Lionel Messi (104 million). But the two soccer stars lost a combined 28 million in earnings when league play stopped in March. Rounding out the Top 10 is QB Carson Wentz, who earned 59 million dollars, which also tops Forbes list as the year’s biggest sports theft.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dropkick Murphys at Fenway Not a Draw

Wow this is embarrassing. Boston’s own Dropkick Murphys got to play Fenway Park and didn’t sell a single ticket.

At least the meet and greet was quick.

Catherine O’Hara’s Quarantine Acceptance Speech, One for The Ages

Vanity Fair claims that “Catherine O’Hara’s Quarantine Acceptance Speech Is Genius” but genius has been her brand

Too bad she got played off, she was gonna say my name.

Catherine O'Hara wins Best Actress, Comedy, at the #CdnScreenAwards for the fifth year running. Massive congratulations, Catherine! pic.twitter.com/wbALrrzrGT — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) May 28, 2020

Whoopi Goldberg , Richard Dreyfuss and Rita Wilson in Oscars’ Board of Governors Election

This is a three way a dance, falls count anywhere. Anyone can take home the strap contest. Even Tom Hanks doesn’t know who he will vote for.

Inside Source Says Ryan Seacrest is Working Himself into the Ground

Last week everyone was concerned after seeing Ryan Seacrest’s looking weary and unhealthy with one eye droopy shut during a live broadcast.

Now an insider is saying he’s over worked and exhausted.

Take your own advice. man. Seacrest Out

BREAKING: Police shoot non-lethal rounds at people as they stand on their porch in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/j0aIACIRwE — BNO News (@BNONews) May 31, 2020

John Cusack Gets Attacked by An Angry Cop While Filming Protest in LA

We will not stand for this national treasure being hit by a baton… even if he does owe you 2 dollars!

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm herea the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Woody Allen Calls Ronan Farrow’s Work ‘Shoddy,’

Ronan Farrow may have won the Pulitzer Prize but that doesn’t stop his sister’s husband from trolling

him.

Woody, you are lucky Frank Sinatra is dead.

Kylie Jenner is Mad at Forbes

Forbes doesn’t think Kylie Jenner is a billionaire and has an article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and

a ‘web of lies’ to inflate her net worth.

Just wait until her new foot cream is out.

Daniel Cormier To WWE?!?

WWE Exec Triple H said that he’s had conversations with UFC star Daniel Cormier to do in-ring or commentary work for the WWE once he retires from the Octagon. Triple H also added that a Conor McGregor-Vince McMahon pairing would be ‘a match made in heaven’. We would much prefer to see them in a Hell In A Cell match.

GOING VIRAL

Supercut: Everytime Mr Blue Sky Comes On In A Movie

Sure it gets used a lot but that doesnt mean you’re not happy to hear it.

