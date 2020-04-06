Monday April 6: Daily Links (Plus Weekend Links)

MONDAY APRIL 6

NEWS STORIES

A Tiger Tested Positive For Covid

Please, no one tell Joe Exotic this, he wouldn’t be able to handle it.

A 4-year-old female tiger at @BronxZoo named Nadia has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the @TheWCS. pic.twitter.com/nLJwlHFNIO — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) April 5, 2020

McDonald’s Reveals Their Recipe For The Sausage Egg McMuffin

McDonald’s is giving back to the people by giving out their recipe for the Sausage Egg McMuffin. You can’t put a price tag on that. But if you go to their website it’s $2.99.

Read more at dailymail.co.uk.

McDonalds released a recipe card so you can make your own sausage and egg McMuffin at home pic.twitter.com/MDM93hU0Dk — PR (@PeterCReid) April 3, 2020

Fyre Fest’s Billy Mac Launches Non Profit To Help Inmates Stay In Touch With Their Families

Billy McFarland, currently doing time for the Fyre Fest fiasco, has announced he’s launching a non profit to help inmates afford to have phone calls with their family members. Looks like prison has really turned Billy around.

Read more at nypost.com.

Dr Drew Got Supercut of Him Downplaying COVID-19 Taken Off YouTube

Dr Drew was making the rounds telling everyone that COVID-19 was just media hysteria. Now he wants to clean the internet.

Dude it’s a lost cause. The Fappening pics are still up.

Read more at thewrap.com.

The South Korean Government Comfort Package For Quarantined People

Quarantined people will open a box like they just walked the red carpet at the Oscars.

Americans are making masks out of old bras.

Read more at boredpanda.com.

Animals are Taking Over

With Americans hunkering down , the animals are getting bold. Deer are in front yards and these squirrels are running around the park like they are tax payers.

Live it up bitches because we are coming back.

Read more at tmz.com.

SPORTS

Peleton Is Refusing To Stop Live Classes

Even though Peleton has thousands of hours of recorded classes to keep people occupied they’re still forcing employees to come in for live classes even though someone at their broadcast facility has tested positive. Gotta keep those wives in shape right guys?

Read more at theverge.com.

Soccer Star Busted With Prostitutes A Day After Posting Public Health Guidelines Video

Manchester City star Kyle Walker had to publicly apologize after it was revealed that he hired two prostitutes for a sex party at his house. A day earlier, the soccer star posted a video urging people to follow public health guidelines during the global pandemic. Reps for Walker wouldn’t comment on the rumor that Prince Andrew is offering advice on how to ride out a sex scandal.

Read more at nypost.com.

77 Yard Field Goal, No It Really Happened.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker drilled a 77 yard field goal during an offseason workout and has video to back it up. The Titans want an investigation to see if he has bionic implants.

Read more at cbssports.com.

Windy day in Kansas City, but never going to pass up the opportunity! #77yards 🙌🏼 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/wyy4nJwNu1 — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) April 1, 2020

Joey Chestnut Won’t Give Up

The reigning champ says that if The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Championship is cancelled, he’s willing to do a one man show – as long as he can get enough hot dogs and have medical staff ready. He’s also looking to secure a Tums endorsement.

Read more at tmz.com.

UFC Star Going Naked In Public To Raise Morale

UFC star Paige VanZandt has been posting naked pictures of her and her husband Austin Vanderfield cooking, working out and in the yard to keep up spirits during the pandemic. Dana White denied reports that Conor McGregor is retiring to become a full time cam-girl.

Read more at nypost.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Larry David Read Woody Allen’s Book, Doesn’t Think He Did Anything Wrong

The Curb star told the New York Times that he thought Allen’s book was ‘fantastic’ and said ‘it’s hard to walk away after reading that book thinking this guy did anything wrong.’ Harvey Weinstein is trying to reach David for an endorsement of his upcoming memoir.

Read more at ew.com.

Selena Gomez Says She is Bipolar

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus had a virtual conversation in which Gomez revealed that she was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She went to Miley as someone who for years battled with the multiple personalities of Hannah and Miley.

Read more at cnn.com.

Quentin Tarentino Got Talked Out Of Making A Luke Cage Movie with Laurence Fishburne.

Tarentino appeared on Amy Schumer’s 3 Girls, 1 Keith podcast and said that in the mid 90s, he wanted to bring Luke Cage to the big screen with Laurence Fishburne. He was talked out of it by his comic book geek friends, who thought the film could only work with Wesley Snipes. Tarentino also found out he was going to be on a limited N-word count.

Read more at okayplayer.com.

Look Who’s Walking

Power couples Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw were spotted chit chatting with Michelle Pfeiffer and David Kelley on the west side of L.A. They weren’t practicing social distancing, and reps denied reports Pfeiffer is in line to do an all-woman Indiana Jones reboot.

Read more at tmz.com.

GOING VIRAL

So This Is Why Everyone Is Hoarding Toilet Paper

It turns out that people weren’t hoarding toilet paper because of the pandemic, they were making a case to have make this an Olympic sport in 2021.

MASH Will Get You Through This

Everything you need to know about how to get through the pandemic can be found through this clips of this classic CBS comedy. The next MASH tutorial will show you how to make perfect bootleg gin.

Via Facebook

This Kid Is a Real Poser

These instagram babies are ready to strike a pose and give you plenty of choices.

Her dad is a stick in the mud.

Via Twitter.

Our attempt to get a family pic …

Chanel's poses kill me..alot of character in that kid.

I think we were successful 💯

Stay Healthy #familyouting #parkwalk pic.twitter.com/Ca8zVKhFDI — Coco (@cocosworld) April 5, 2020

The Fox Is An Untrustworthy Animal

As a cinematographer, they’re shit.

Never leave your phone near a Fox pic.twitter.com/S0XRInmsbn — Reinaert (@PluizigeVos) April 5, 2020

Walruses Can Whistle

Who knew? They almost whistle as well as all our dads.

Via digg.com.

SUNDAY APRIL 5

NEWS STORIES

Conspiracy Theorists Think Cell Phone 5G Towers Are Causing Covid

The head of the National Health Service in Britain had to come out and address the conspiracy that newly built 5G cell phone towers are the cause of the coronavirus outbreak, calling them rubbish. One of the towers were set on fire last week. This all sounds like Bee propaganda.

Read more at news.sky.com.

SPORTS

Don’t Worry Everyone NFL Season Will Start On Time

It must be true, the President said so. Donald Trump assures us all the NFL season will start on time.

Great news for the people of Tampa.

Read more at nypost.com.

Lenny Dykstra Offers Sex Advice To Gwyneth Paltrow And Her Husband

Can’t tell who’s cranking out better content in these trying times, Nails or the Juice.

Read more at nypost.com.

This Year’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductees Are…

The 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has been unveiled and its a transcendent one, headlined by Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Look at this as the awards love Uncut Gems finally deserves.

Read more at cbssports.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Jeff Lowe Says Another Episode Of Tiger King Is Coming + Joe Exotic Releases Statement From Jail



Jeff Lowe went on Cameo and said that Netflix has a new episode of Tiger King coming out this week. At the same time, Netflix released a short jail house interview with Joe Exotic on Twitter.

We gotta get Joe outta the clink so he can enjoy the fame he so well deserves. And he’s gotta be jonesin for some crystal at this point.

Read more at tmz.com.

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22. Here's what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020

Ina Garten Shares Giant Cocktail Recipe

Seems the Barefoot Contessa is getting pretty toasted in the Hamptons.

Via Instagram.

Jeff Lowe Got His Hot Nanny

Jeff Low has hired Masha Diduk to be the part-time Nanny of his kid while he’s spending time building his new Oklahoma zoo. She gets paid in money and Oakley hats.

Read more at tmz.com.

SATURDAY APRIL 4

NEWS STORIES

Guess Who Will Not Wear a Mask !?

Trump advises voluntary mask use; doesn’t see himself wearing one.

OK, well what about a hair net?

Read more at news.trust.org.

Dr Drew Pinksy Apologizes

New Right wing talking head Dr Drew Pinksy apologized for comparing Coronavirus to the flu, over and over again, from February through March.

That’s OK, Drew. You lost more people on your rehab show.

Read more at thewrap.com.

Dr. Drew is a snake oil salesman. Really terrible stuff here. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/Eh35Ky8yVO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 4, 2020

SPORTS

nothing here

ENTERTAINMENT

‘The Office’ Producers Are Creating a Zoom Comedy

We know you guys are bored and want to be creative but a fuckin Zoom comedy? Stop it.

Let’s just watch office reruns.

Read more at yahoo.com.

Emily Ratajkowski Gets Nude For You

Everyone needs a pick me up during these trying times, Emily Ratajkowski has a ‘pick me up’ for your pants.

Read more at yahoo.com.

GOING VIRAL

Finally a Way to Understand the “New Weird “

“Stuck this to the window and now the world makes more sense”

Via Twitter.

Stuck this to the window and now the world makes more sense. pic.twitter.com/3F66ilzr7x — David Stokes (@scottywrotem) April 4, 2020

Husband Dances While His Wife Was In Labor

This the greatest day in any man’s life. Not so much becoming a father but finding that his silly

Tiktok video went big

Via buzzfeed.com.

Navy Crew Shows Love to Captain Who Was Canned For Speaking Out About Coronavirus Outbreak On Ship

O Captain! my Captain! our fearful trip is done,

The ship has weather’d every rack, the prize we sought is won,

The port is near, the bells I hear, the people all exulting,

While follow eyes the steady keel, the vessel grim and daring;

But O heart! heart! heart!

O the bleeding drops of red,

Where on the deck my Captain lies,

Fallen cold and dead.

Via digg.com.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.