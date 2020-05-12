Mark Normand “Out to Lunch” Drops Tonight, Tuesday May 12 at 9pm ET

Comedy!

Mark Normand’s new hour, “Out To Lunch” releases tonight on YouTube and it’s 100% free.

In Mark’s third comedy hour he covers it all: drinking, anxiety, gays, naughty words, trans, race & as Mark would say, “the ladies.” He recorded the hour in January.

Normand is one of our favorite young New York comics, and we’re not alone. Just about everyone loves Mark. Jerry Seinfeld has singled him out as one of his favorite young comedians. Amy Schumer produced Mark’s Comedy Central hour. He’s a favorite on Conan and Fallon and at festivals around the world. And whenever we’re out in New York comedians young and old tell us feel the same way.

You’ve seen and loved his hour Comedy Central special “Don’t Be Yourself”, his Comedy Central HALF HOUR special, has appeared on TBS’s CONAN 6 times, Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Showtime’s “Live at SXSW”, INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, TruTv, Best Week Ever, MTv, Last Comic Standing, @Midnight and released an album with Comedy Central records titled “Still Got It” (it’s not bad). And you know and love listening every week to Tuesdays With Stories with Mark and Joe List.

Normand is currently quarantined in New York City and hasn’t stopped working. He’s creating videos and content throughout the Coronavirus pandemic since live comedy shut down in early March. His last time on stage was the last night of the Comedy Cellar.

For dates go to marknormandcomedy.com and follow Mark on Twitter @marknorm, on instagram @marknormand and if you love it, give him money! (His Venmo is @mark-Normand.

See you at 9pm