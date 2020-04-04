Louis C.K. Drops First Post-Scandal Special on LouisCK.com

Well here’s a controversy to take your mind off Corona news for a few minutes. Today Louis C.K. sent an email out to his mailing list announcing his first post-scandal special, available now on his website, louisck.com.

The move will certainly piss off those who feel C.K. hasn’t earned his way back into the world of comedy, but C.K. fans will feel that this news came right on time- when they need a laugh more than ever. In fact, in his email, Louis references that saying that some people need to laugh more than ever when things get shitty. “In fact,” he writes, “the shittier things get, the more serious, the more dark the more terrifying, the more dangerous and dire anything is, the more important it is to laugh in The midst of it and often directly in its face.”

He also acknowledges that others think its wrong to laugh during times of tragedy and says he respects that as well, but for those who need to laugh, he offers “his new show.”

Filmed in Washtington DC at the Warner Theater, the hour opens with a blue jean and black tshirt clad C.K. walking out to a standing ovation. Louis immediately addresses his time off, but we suspect not in a way that will satisfy his critics. He also talks in very Louis C.K. fashion about his mothers passing which happened during his time away from the stage, which is of course a natural lead in to his thoughts on God and religion.

The rest, well, we’ll let you know.

Sincerely, Louis C.K. will set you back $7.99

Read more comedy news.