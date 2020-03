Remember a few years ago when Kim Kardashian first tried out some box braids and the internet began to accuse her of cultural appropriation? Well she rocked the hairstyle again and this time with her daughter and people are not happy about it.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Yeezy Season 8 pic.twitter.com/KGptFecHNC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2020

Watch more viral videos.

.

.