Jerry Stiller, a Comedy Legend and Treasure, Passes Away During Pandemic

Respect and condolences to the family friends and fans of one of the funniest men on planet during our lifetimes. Rest peacefully, Jerry Stiller. You will continue to make the world laugh for generations to come. — The Interrobang (@TheIBang) May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller, one half of the legendary comedy team of Stiller & Meara, and went on to have a late career resurgence on Seinfeld and The King Of Queens, died Monday of natural causes.

Born in Brooklyn born and raised on the Lower East Side, Stiller began to chase a career in the arts after serving in World War II. He got his bachelor’s degree in Speech and Drama from Syracuse University and quickly became immersed in the theater world. When Stiller was paired with Gene Saks and Jack Klugman in a stage production of Coriolanus, the show’s producer, John Houseman called them, ‘the best trio of Shakespearian clowns that I have ever seen on stage’.

In 1953, Stiller was at an agent’s office when he saw a woman coming out of a bad meeting. To calm her down, he took her out for coffee. It was the first date between Stiller and Anne Meara, and they would spend the next 61 years together. It was Stiller who convinced Meara to make the shift into comedy, and after a stint with the Chicago improv company, The Compass Players (which later became The Second City), the team of Stiller & Meara was born.

Upon returning back to New York, Stiller & Meara became nightclub regulars, and within a year, they were full blown stars. The dup became mainstays on a number of variety shows, talk programs, and game shows, with frequent stops on the granddaddy of all variety shows, The Ed Sullivan Show. Later, they would appeared on radio commercials and hosted several TV shows.

Stiller also started to do a series of supporting roles in feature films including The Taking Of Pelham One, Two, Three, Airport ‘75, and John Waters classic, Hairspray.

Then, at the age of 66, Stiller would get the biggest role of his career when he was cast as Frank Costanza, the father of George Costanza on the hit TV series, Seinfeld. His portrayal of the eccentric, cantankerous elder patriarch earned him an Emmy nomination, and a new legion of fans. Around the same time, Stiller would get to play the one and only Vince Lombardi, in a series of ads for Nike.

After Seinfeld went off the air in 1998, Stiller was ready to call it a career. But Kevin James insisted that he play the role of Arthur Spooner, the father of Carrie Heffernan on the show, The King Of Queens. After James told him that he was essential to the long term success of the series, Stiller agreed. James was right: The King Of Queens was a hit on CBS for 9 years.

For Jerry Stiller, comedy remained a family affair. Before Anne Meara’s death in 2007, Stiller & Meara were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Their son Ben followed in his parents footsteps, becoming a successful actor, director and Emmy Award winning writer.

With a career that spanned nearly 60 years, Jerry Stiller leaves behind a legacy that ranks among the all time comedy greats. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to his family, friends, and fans.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

The Seinfeld family lost a legend today. Rest in peace, Jerry Stiller. pic.twitter.com/6sJUDNsoXW — Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) May 11, 2020

We’ve lost a true king. Rest in peace, Jerry Stiller. pic.twitter.com/MJDq9yJaJh — The King of Queens (@TheKOQ) May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller's comedy will live forever. — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) May 11, 2020

I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather. I am only

comforted knowing… https://t.co/yHUS1XWyN0 — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) May 11, 2020

So sad that Jerry Stiller left us at the young age of 92. There was no one sweeter than Jerry. He was a joy to work with and brought countless laughs to the set of “Seinfeld”. One memory was so vivid with him & Julia breaking each other up doing “You want a piece of me” bit❤️ — George Shapiro (@georgeshapiro) May 11, 2020

The truth is that this happened all the time with Jerry Stiller. He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him. RIP Jerry Stiller.https://t.co/kXL14zMKeX — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 11, 2020

Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

My first roast was of Jerry Stiller on Comedy Central. After the show, he sent me a lovely letter that I will keep forever. Jerry was a brilliant actor and a particularly kind man. I am sorry Ben – best to you and your family. https://t.co/2wXu1BX0RG — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 11, 2020

I so loved & admired Jerry Stiller. Met him & Anne in ‘73 when Franken & Davis did the NYC Improv. Weren’t many teams then (still aren’t) & we were big Stiller & Meara fans. They were so encouraging then & during my pol. career. Here's a sweet photo of the two of them. RIP Jerry. pic.twitter.com/1bnSwD2y3N — Al Franken (@alfranken) May 11, 2020

This one is for you, Jerry Stiller. I adored and idolized you. Heaven just got a whole lot funnier: https://t.co/nzKE45A6sV#RIPJerryStiller #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/0tm6Cd3YkD — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) May 11, 2020

RIP Jerry Stiller, a great comic actor and a splendid man. He and his wife Anne were royalty but they would’ve laughed in your face if you said so. And then hugged the hell out of you. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 11, 2020

On stage or off he could put a smile on your face. Photo credit Arlene Gottfried. RIP Jerry Stiller pic.twitter.com/U3fRr9QTwM — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) May 11, 2020

It’s going to be a sad Festivus this year. RIP Jerry Stiller — Doug Benson, keeping it distant because, you know (@DougBenson) May 11, 2020

Rest In Peace to the beautiful Jerry Stiller. What a mensch. We were once on the same flight from LA to Boston and he came back from first class and sat with me in coach for the whole flight. 1/2 — Dana Gould (@danagould) May 11, 2020

RIP Jerry stiller, the funniest guy in every scene he was in. He also provided the blueprint for what I want my family to one day look like: lovable fatso w/a much too hot wife who pays for the attractiveness imbalance by living with her insane father that constantly roasts u pic.twitter.com/DJ1pgXWxFg — Stavros Halkias (@stavvybaby) May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller RIP All-time comedy god, nobody yelled better. — scharpling (@scharpling) May 11, 2020

My heart goes out to @RedHourBen & his entire family on this very difficult loss. Thank you Jerry for your brilliant comedic prowess. There was nobody who quite turned a phrase like #JerryStiller & few who got to create a holiday iconically linked to them. Happy eternal Festivus https://t.co/qDb9fFvrHB — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 11, 2020

DAAAMN RIP JERRY STILLER THE COMEDY GAWD — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) May 11, 2020

Rest In Peace to the legend, the one and only Jerry Stiller. @patdixon and I got to spend a little time with him last New Year’s Eve and the man was funny and charismatic as ever. Festivus Forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5O9uqis19k — Mandy Stadtmiller (@mandystadt) May 11, 2020

RIP Jerry Stiller, a brilliant actor and irreplaceable comedic talent! ❤️🌻 — “CHUBBY” (@jondaly) May 11, 2020

RIP Jerry Stiller When I lived on the UWS he volunteered at the JCC where I was a member. I clearly didn’t go to workout, but I knew the nights he was there and I’d go to see if I could potentially talk to him. We did a few times and it was hilarious, amazing, and inspiring 🙏🕊 — Alexis Guerreros (@NotAlexis) May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller was a legend and will be missed. Thanks for all the laughs. https://t.co/0JC8GWCkmv — Bill Squire (@billsquire) May 11, 2020

I once met the actor that played Jerry's dad on Seinfeld at a Sam's Club. He was perfectly nice but the whole time I kept thinking "This would be much cooler if you were Jerry Stiller". — Tronald Dump (@ChrisCubas) May 11, 2020

We mostly watched black sitcoms growing up, with each member of my family having that one white show they loved. Forgetting her obsession with Empty Nest reruns, King of Queens was my mama’s. She loves her some Jerry Stiller. RIP, Jerry. A Brooklyn King. — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) May 11, 2020